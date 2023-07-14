FanDuel promo code: Earn $200 in bonus bets with $20 bet on any market Friday

The FanDuel promo code is a generous 10x your first bet multiplier in guaranteed bonus bets. In simpler terms, whatever you wager on your first bet will be multiplied by ten and credited to your account in bonus bets after your wager settles.

Your first bet can be up to $20, meaning $200 in bonus bets is the maximum amount you can earn. Your bonus bets will have 14 days to be used and can be wagered in any increments you wish.

This welcome offer doesn’t require you to type in a promo code during sign-up either. Just click the offer module below or on this link to get started.

Explaining more about the FanDuel promo code

You may have heard of FanDuel’s no sweat first bet, but the welcome offer they’re currently running for their new players is a different one.

While you can’t receive a higher amount of bonus bets than $200 with this offer, this is one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry because it gives you guaranteed bonus bets.

This you don’t need your first bet to lose in order to receive bonus bets. Although it’s not as simple of a bet and get offer as the likes of bet365 Sportsbook offer, it’s pretty straightforward nonetheless.

Just take however much you wager on your first bet up to $20 and multiply it by ten. While you wait for your first bet to settle, you can feel good knowing bonus bets are on the way.

As mentioned above, bonus bets can be wagered however you want. For example, $70 in bonus bets can be divided up into seven wagers of $10 apiece or two bigger wagers of $35 each.

Going over the steps needed to sign-up for your FanDuel promo code

To begin claiming your FanDuel welcome offer, click on the offer module directly above Enter and verify your personal information so FanDuel can verify your name, location, and age No promo code is needed to enroll in this welcome offer Read the terms and conditions set for your welcome offer and make your initial deposit of $10 Place your first bet up to $20 on any betting market that catches your eye Whatever you wager will be multiplied by ten, with that amount then being deposited into your account in the form of bonus bets when your first bet settles FanDuel bonus bets can be used however you wish on betting markets during the 14 days you have them before they expire However, you cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash unless used as the stake in your winning wager

Friday’s MLB schedule for FanDuel players

After a week without regular season MLB action, FanDuel players can once again wager on their favorite team with one of the best MLB betting sites Friday.

All 30 teams are in action, and the schedule is lined up for many fascinating games to take place as teams begin to jockey for postseason rights throughout the second half of the season.

The Padres will take on the Phillies in the first game of the day. After that, the Reds host the Brewers, the Diamondbacks take on the Blue Jays, and the Guardians battle the Rangers.

In the second half of the night, the Astros will battle the Angels in what could be the most competitive game of the day.

Enroll in a sweepstakes for weekly bonus bets when you wager on MLB action with FanDuel

When you wager $5 on any MLB game through July 18th, you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes.

100 winners will be randomly selected, with each winner receiving $100 in bonus bets that can be used throughout rest of the MLB season.

Your weekly sum of $100 in bonus bets must be used within seven days, meaning you can’t compile them up over time and use them as one wager.

The first payout will come on Monday, July 24th. The final payout will occur on Monday, Sept. 25.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.