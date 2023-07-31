FanDuel promo code unlocks $100 in bonus bets following $5 wager Monday

FanDuel Sportsbook is arguably the most popular and recognizable sports betting site in the world, and the FanDuel promo code for a bet and get welcome offer is a big reason as to why this is.

Without needing to use a promo code at sign-up, you’ll be enrolled in a welcome offer that credits you with $100 in bonus bets after you settle a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market.

To get started claiming your bonus, click on the offer module below or on this link.

Explaining your FanDuel promo code in greater detail

There are multiple types of sportsbook promo codes you’ll come across as a new sports bettor, from first bet offers to bet and get offers. In my opinion, bet and get offers are the most generous ones that give new customers a head start on the platform.

Just $5 of your first $10 deposited needs to be wagered on your first betting market. It won’t matter then if your wager wins or not, as your $100 in bonus bets are guaranteed.

The bonus bets you earn from FanDuel won’t be able to be withdrawn individually as cash. But if you use any of your bonus bets as your stake in a winning wager, that whole amount can be withdrawn.

FanDuel’s bonus bets are even more generous when you consider the fact that they can be used in any increments. Your $100 can be divided into ten $10 bets, two $50 bets, or anything in-between.

Signing up is very simple since no promo code is required, and the welcome offer is redeemable in a wide number of states consisting of AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

How to use the FanDuel promo code

The easiest two ways you can start creating your FanDuel account is by clicking on this link or the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information and don’t worry about typing in a promo code, as no promo code is required Finalize the creation of your FanDuel account by making an initial deposit of at least $10 after reading your offer’s terms and conditions Bet at least $5 on any betting market of your choosing $100 worth of bonus bets will be credited into your FanDuel account after your first bet settles either as a win or loss Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash but are able to be divided into as many wagers as you wish Bonus bets expire after 14 days of being credited to your account

Previewing Monday’s sporting slate with FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Odds are accurate as of time of publish from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Baseball is the top sport for players on FanDuel to bet on Monday, with ten games being played amongst some of the MLB’s best teams.

The marquee games I’m keeping an eye on are the Orioles vs Blue Jays, Angels vs Braves, Rays vs Yankees, and Diamondbacks vs Giants.

Of these eight teams, the Angels are the biggest underdogs at +176 against the World Series favorite Braves (-210).

If you like betting on underdogs, the Angels could be a good choice as they’re 7-3 in their last ten games.

Even if you don’t want to bet on the moneyline for that game, the Angels’ +1.5 run line is priced at -115 while the Braves’ =1.5 run line is priced at -104, both which are decent.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.