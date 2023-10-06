FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 get $200 bonus bets or $5k no sweat first bet

If you’re looking to place your first bet on FanDuel Friday, you have two FanDuel promo code options to choose from. One gives you a maximum no sweat first bet of up to $5,000 while the other is a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

The no sweat first bet can be redeemed by clicking this link, but you’ll need to make a minimum first deposit of $2,000. If you want to redeem the bet and get offer, you can do so by clicking here. Kentucky sports bettors can redeem both of these offers.

FanDuel promo code options for new players explained further

Both of the FanDuel promo codes in this piece are generous, with the $5,000 no sweat first bet obviously not being for everyone given the $2,000 minimum deposit needed to place your bet.

That said, getting your stake back in bonus bets is generous because FanDuel lets you wager them however you want. If you want to divide them up into a lot of small bets you can, and you can also wager them all in one big wager.

Bonus bets from either welcome offer have 14 days to be used after being credited to your account. This gives you plenty of time to wager your bonus bets on a variety of markets.

Asking for you to wager just $5 of your $10 initial deposit for the bet and get offer is also fair, as it doesn’t matter if you win or lose your first bet. Your bonus bets are guaranteed no matter what.

How to sign-up for the FanDuel promo code as a new player

Click on the offer module above or the link atop this page corresponding to the welcome offer you want to sign-up with Enter your personal information so FanDuel can verify your identity, age, and location Neither FanDuel welcome offer requires you to type in a promo code when registering Make your first deposit of at least $10 unless you’re using the no sweat first bet, which requires you to deposit at least $2,000 in your account Place your first bet of at least $5 and wait for your wager to settle to receive your $200 in bonus bets if you redeemed the bet and get offer If you redeemed the no sweat first bet, wager as much as $5,000 and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets if you don’t win Your bonus bets have 14 days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash despite being able to be wagered however you want

College football action making up Friday’s sports betting slate for FanDuel users

With the MLB Divisional round starting Saturday and the NFL not being in action until Sunday, the limited amount of college football action going down Friday makes up the betting slate for FanDuel players.

There are only two games being played, and those games are Kansas State vs Oklahoma State and Nebraska vs Illinois.

FanDuel’s odds accurate as of time of publish have Kansas State as massive -465 priced favorites on the road against the +350 priced Oklahoma State in a game with an 11.5 point spread.

As for Nebraska vs Illinois, the latter are 3.5 point favorites with a moneyline price of -164 compared to Nebraska’s +136 price.

FanDuel has a college football parlay profit boost that can be taken advantage of to wager on this game under their promotions tab.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.