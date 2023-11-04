FanDuel promo code nets three months of NBA League Pass, daily profit boosts, more!

As the title indicates, the FanDuel promo code is a locked and loaded one that’s jam packed with bonuses to take advantage of. Three months of NBA League Pass and daily profit boosts are excellent, but what does the ‘more’ encompass?

In addition to the aforementioned bonuses, FanDuel gives you the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets. To earn these bonus bets, wager $5 on any moneyline market. You’ll get the $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet wins. Click here or on the offer module below to start signing up for your account.

Why the FanDuel promo code is one of the most popular in the U.S.

FanDuel is one of the best sports betting sites in the country and is also one of the most popular. A big reason for this is they always have a welcome offer that’s one of the most generous for new players.

The NBA and FanDuel are partnered up to give three months of NBA League Pass for free to all new users. Just check your email address after you’ve signed up to see how you can sign-up for League Pass.

FanDuel doesn’t stop the fun there, as daily profit boosts will come your way after signing up as well. Profit boosts can be all kinds of different amounts and have different terms and conditions, so be sure to know how to use your profit boost after opting-in.

The most interesting part of their welcome bonus is the bet $5 on any moneyline market and get $150 if your bet wins. Despite the caveat of your bet needing to win to secure bonus bets, FanDuel makes up for it by offering the profit boosts and League Pass.

One final note on FanDuel is your bonus bets can be used however you want. Rather than give your bonus bets in the form of one single bet like other college football betting sites do, you can wager bonus bets in countless ways over the next 14 days before they expire.

Reiterating how the FanDuel promo code works and how to sign-up

Sign-up on FanDuel by clicking this link or the offer module above. You’ll have to enter and verify your personal information to get started. Signing up is made easier with FanDuel by there being no promo code to type in while registering for your account. The final steps of registration are agreeing to FanDuel’s terms and conditions and depositing at least $10 from FanDuel’s plethora of banking options. Bet $5 on any moneyline market and wait for it to settle. If it wins, you’ll walk away with $150 in bonus bets. If it doesn’t win, you’ll walk away with no bonus bets. No matter how your first bet settles, three months of NBA League Pass can be redeemed in your email and you can check your account daily for profit boosts. Bonus bets expire 14 days after being credited to your account but cannot be withdrawn as cash unless used as your stake in a winning bet, in which case you can withdraw your stake and your winnings.

College Football schedule for top 25 ranked teams Saturday

Game Time (ET) Game No. 3 Ohio State vs Rutgers Time (ET) 12:00 PM Game No. 25 Kansas State vs No. 7 Texas Time (ET) 12:00 PM Game Texas A&M vs No. 11 Mississippi Time (ET) 12:00 PM Game Connecticut vs No. 19 Tennessee Time (ET) 12:00 PM Game No. 12 Notre Dame vs Clemson Time (ET) 12:00 PM Game Arizona State vs No. 18 Utah Time (ET) 2:00 PM Game Army vs No. 17 Air Force Time (ET) 2:30 PM Game Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Louisville Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game No. 23 James Madison vs Georgia State Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game No. 21 Tulane vs East Carolina Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game No. 4 Florida State vs Pittsburgh Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game No. 9 Penn State vs Maryland Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game No. 10 Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game No. 14 Missouri vs No. 1 Georgia Time (ET) 3:30 PM Game California vs No. 6 Oregon Time (ET) 5:30 PM Game No. 22 Kansas vs Iowa State Time (ET) 7:00 PM Game No. 5 Washington vs No. 24 USC Time (ET) 7:30 PM Game Purdue vs No. 2 Michigan Time (ET) 7:30 PM Game No. 13 LSU vs No. 8 Alabama Time (ET) 7:45 PM Game No. 16 Oregon State vs Colorado Time (ET) 10:00 PM Game No. 20 UCLA vs Arizona Time (ET) 10:30 PM

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.