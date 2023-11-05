FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on any moneyline and get $150 bonus bets if it wins + more

Get ready for another Sunday of locked and loaded NFL action by signing up with the FanDuel promo code by clicking here to utilize this generous three for one welcome offer. FanDuel is one of the best NFL betting sites and this welcome bonus is a way of proving that.

For starters, you can bet $5 on any moneyline market from any sport after signing up and get $150 in bonus bets if you win. That’s not all however, as three months of NBA League Pass and daily profit boosts will also be given to you as part of this welcome offer no matter the result of your first bet.

Just check your email address after your first bet has been placed for instructions on how to redeem NBA League Pass. You’ll have it for three months and daily profit boosts will also head your way, so keep an eye out for those.

Click here to get started claiming your welcome offer or use the offer module above. This FanDuel promo code is eligible for those located in AZ, CO, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, or WY.

FanDuel promo code: How do I sign-up?

You can register with FanDuel through one or two ways by clicking on this link or the offer module above. Enter and verify the personal information FanDuel prompts from you and don’t sweat typing in a promo code since none is needed. Choose your deposit method and put in at least $10 of your money to finish the registration process. Your first bet after signing up must be on a moneyline market. Wait for it to settle and see $150 in bonus bets be credited to your bonus bets balance. Even if you lose your first bet, you can count on daily profit boosts and three free months of NBA League Pass to be yours. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash unless used as your stake in a winning bet and expire 14 days after being credited to your account.

What the Sunday NFL betting slate looks like

This week’s NFL betting slate is one of the most perplexing of the season. What I mean by that is only a few games stand out above the rest, with a lot of injuries at play across the league.

Four teams are also on bye in the Jaguars, Lions, 49ers, and Broncos. Those first three teams are top ten teams. But the four games that stick out stick out as game of the year contenders, and they’re spread out across for different times of the day.

The Dolphins and Chiefs start Sunday’s schedule at an early time of 9:30 a.m. ET from Germany while the Seahawks take on the Ravens in what’s easily the best looking game on paper during the 1:00 p.m. ET slate.

After those games leaves just three games to be played during the mid afternoon window. Of those three, the Cowboys vs Eagles is easily the greatest game of the bunch. You can read about the best Philadelphia Eagles sportsbook promo codes by clicking the link.

Finally, the Bills travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is looking for a statement win with Joe Burrow at 100% to announce themselves as being back atop the AFC’s list of title contenders.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.