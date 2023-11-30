FanDuel promo code: Get $150 sign-up bonus with $5 winning moneyline wager on Seahawks-Cowboys, any game

The current FanDuel promo code offer unlocks $150 in bonus bets after a $5 winning moneyline wager on Thursday, or any game throughout the weekend.

Use the module below to get started -- there’s no code required.

How the Promo Works

There are a few things to know about this FanDuel bet/get:

Deposit $10 and bet $5 on any moneyline in any sport Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins There is no minimum odds requirement for your $5 moneyline wager, so make it a big favorite. Texas is a -2400 favorite over Texas State in college hoops tonight, and the Cowboys are a big favorite over the Seahawks, too. If you do earn the bonus bets, wager them on anything to turn them into cash. You’ll keep any profit from bonus bet wagers, but not the stake itself.

So let’s say I deposit $20 and bet $20 on Texas against Texas State. At -2400, it pays just 83 cents in profit. So if the Longhorns win, I’ll have $20.83 cash in my account, and $150 in bonus bets. If Texas loses, I’ll have nothing.

Why FanDuel?

FanDuel is the market leader in U.S. sports betting, and for good reason. Here are some of the reasons why:

User-Friendly Interface: FanDuel has been known for its user-friendly platform, making it easy for customers to navigate and place bets. A seamless and enjoyable user experience is crucial for attracting and retaining users in the competitive sports betting market.

Innovative Offerings: The platform has introduced various innovative features and betting options, such as live betting and unique promotions. This keeps users engaged and attracts those looking for a diverse range of betting opportunities. Just this week, for example, FanDuel added a new, original NHL market -- the player to score the first goal on the night across the entire league.

Brand Recognition and Marketing: FanDuel has invested heavily in marketing and advertising, contributing to its strong brand recognition after starting as a daily fantasy sports company. This is essential in an industry where trust and familiarity play a significant role in attracting customers.

Mobile Accessibility: Given the rise of online betting, companies that offer a robust and accessible mobile platform have an advantage. FanDuel has focused on providing a mobile-friendly experience, allowing users to place bets conveniently from their smartphones.

It’s important to note that the competitive landscape in the sports betting industry is dynamic, and FanDuel will have to continue innovating to stay ahead of its competitors.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.