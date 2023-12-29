FanDuel promo code scores $150 in bonus bets if your $5+ moneyline bet wins

With enticing moneyline markets aplenty available on Friday’s sports betting slate, you can click here to register with the FanDuel promo code and potentially earn yourself $150 in bonus bets.

In order to earn bonus bets, your first wager must be $5 or more. There’s no minimum odds requirement attached to this offer, but you’ll only be able to wager on a moneyline market. You need to win this bet to receive your bonus bets.

Although North Carolina isn’t yet live with online sports betting, you can read up on the FanDuel North Carolina promo code which will be coming in early 2024.

How does the FanDuel promo code compare to other offers?

There’s no question that FanDuel’s reputation as one of the most popular and beloved sportsbooks on the market. They have one of the best sports betting apps from a ratings perspective and are fantastic when it comes to parlays.

Their welcome offer is still a good one, but it could admittedly be a little better. As it is now, $5 is a fair amount to ask for your first bet to be. Other platforms like BetMGM and ESPN BET require $10, so that’s a plus for FanDuel.

Only allowing you to bet on a moneyline market and having to have that wager win are a couple of areas the offer doesn’t compare well to others. Being able to wager on any market and still get bonus bets regardless of the result would be better.

That all being said, FanDuel is still worth signing up for. If you win your moneyline bet, the $150 in bonus bets you receive are free to be wagered in endless ways. You can even bet 150 $1 bets if you so wish.

Signing up is a simple and straightforward process that can be started by clicking the offer module or “click here” text in the first sentence of this piece. No promo code needs entered when signing up, making it a quick and seamless registration process.

Friday sports calendar preview for new FanDuel players

Four college football bowl games make up the highlight of Friday’s sports calendar. Of the four games, the one with the most eyes on it will likely be No. 9 Missouri vs No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic. This game sees Ohio State as 3.5 point favorites on bet365.

Clemson vs Kentucky in the Gator Bowl is the first game that will kickoff Friday. The oddsmakers at bet365 give Clemson the advantage by four points. Oregon State and Notre Dame will play in the Sun Bowl two hours later with the Irish as six point favorites heading in.

Finally, the game with the biggest spread is Memphis vs Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. Oddsmakers have Iowa State as 10.5 point favorites with a moneyline price of -400.

If you’re not into college football, there are plenty of games to consider in college basketball, the NBA, and NHL. College basketball in particular has its most loaded day of games since the Christmas break as conference play is now right around the corner.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.