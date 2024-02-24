FanDuel promo code: Net $150 bonus bets if your first $5 bet on NBA, CBB, etc wins

There aren’t many sports betting apps you can download with a reputation as profound as FanDuel. If you’re creating a new account, click here to begin signing up for the FanDuel promo code sign-up bonus.

FanDuel will reward you with $150 in bonus bets if the first bet you place is at least $5 and results in a win. Unfortunately, that means an unsuccessful first bet has you walking away empty handed.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign-up for FanDuel as well as what some of my best bets are for the NBA and college basketball action being played Saturday.

Comparing the FanDuel promo code with other betting sites

FanDuel has a nearly-identical sign-up bonus to what’s offered by some of their competitors like bet365 (bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets) and BetMGM (Bet $5, get $150 in instant bonus bets).

All three sportsbooks’ bonus bets expire after seven days. FanDuel and bet365′s bonus bets can be freely wagered in any combination of ways you want. Your $150 can be three $50 bets, two $75 bets, or anything else you imagine.

The only drawback to FanDuel’s offer is the must-win criteria of their sign-up promo. But I can assure you FanDuel’s competitive odds, regular promotions, and excellent parlay builder are as good as it gets and will make you want to keep using their product.

Availability note: FanDuel operates in AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How you can sign-up for the FanDuel promo code as a new player

Click here or the offer module located in this article to be directed to FanDuel’s registration page. Enter your personal information like name, age, and your location so FanDuel can verify you’re of legal betting age and a legal location. There’s no promo code you must type in, meaning you can make your initial deposit of at least $10 and be set to start betting. Place a bet of $5 or more on any market and wait for it to settle. If it wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. If it loses, you unfortunately come away with nothing. If you earn FanDuel’s bonus bets, use them within the next seven days before they expire however you want.

Best bets to wager on Saturday to try and get $150 in bonus bets

There’s no such thing as a safe bet, but there are certain betting markets that you can feel more comfortable about than others based on what we know about certain teams.

College basketball has been incredibly unpredictable this year with more chaos and upsets than ever amongst the top 25. That’s why I don’t advise betting on No. 2 Houston vs No. 11 Baylor, No. 13 Alabama vs No. 17 Kentucky, or any other college hoops game if you’re trying to secure $150 in bonus bets by getting your first wager correct.

In the NBA, the Magic take on the Pistons, the Celtics face the Knicks, and the Nets battle the Timberwolves. While Orlando’s odds aren’t going to yield much return if they win, betting them to defeat the NBA’s worst team (8-47 while the Magic are 31-25) is probably your best shot at getting $150 in bonus bets.

If you want to bet on the Celtics vs Knicks, I’d seriously entertain betting under on points as these are two of the NBA’s elite defensive teams who traditionally play lower scoring games than when they face the rest of the league.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.