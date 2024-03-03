FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Pre-register to gain $300 total bonus

Online sports betting is finally headed for the Tar Heel State on March 11. Right now, you can get a head start at FanDuel North Carolina during the pre-registration period, which began on March 1.

No FanDuel promo code is required and you’ll be granted $100 in bonus bets if you sign up at any point prior to March 11. After you finish pre-registering, you’ll gain the bonus bets in your account during launch day.

Then, there’ll be a launch deal of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets to drive the total in bonus bets to $300.

The ability to acquire both the pre-registration and launch deals for that $300 total is an excellent way to kick off the legalization of sports betting in North Carolina.

New users in other legal FanDuel states can currently access a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Wins deal. Because of this format, it’s optimal to select a heavy favorite to enhance your chances of gaining the bonus bets.

Bonus bets can be used to gain profits from winning bets but can’t be directly withdrawn and deposited into a bank account.

How to pre-register at FanDuel North Carolina

Click on any of the links or modules on this page to head to FanDuel North Carolina. Click the “Join us” button. Then input the required information as well as creating login details for your account. Read and accept the terms and conditions. When FanDuel North Carolina launches on March 11, you’ll have access to the $100 in bonus bets plus the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets deal.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code breakdown

You’ll have bonus bets ready to take advantage of with one or both of the FanDuel North Carolina pre-registration deal ($100 in bonus bets) and launch deal (bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets).

With a bet/get deal like this one, all you have to do is bet the minimum amount, which in this scenario is $5.

Let’s say when North Carolina sports betting becomes officially legal you wager $5 on the moneyline for the Charlotte Hornets.

Regardless of whether they win or not, you’ll gain $200 in bonus bets after the game concludes. But if the Hurricanes do win, you’ll additionally have your payout in real cash earnings.

Bonus bets have an expiration date of seven days, so it’s important to use them during the allotted period.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.