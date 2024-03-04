FanDuel North Carolina promo code: $300 total bonus available after pre-registering

The time for online sports betting in the Tar Heel State is rapidly approaching. North Carolina is launching on March 11 and pre-registration is currently underway.

FanDuel North Carolina has an exciting pre-registration opportunity. Pre-registering at FanDuel North Carolina will let you obtain $100 in bonus bets with no FanDuel promo code needed.

Those $100 in bonus bets will be available when FanDuel North Carolina goes live on March 11.

To make matters even more thrilling, there’ll also be a launch offer of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. You can claim both deals, so that means you’ll have $300 in total bonus bets to utilize when FanDuel North Carolina launches.

This is an excellent value that you won’t want to miss out on, so make sure to pre-register for FanDuel North Carolina.

Use this module to claim your FanDuel NC $100 no-deposit bonus.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

FanDuel promo code in other states

If you’re in one of FanDuel’s active states, you can claim a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Wins offer. In this scenario, it makes sense to pick a big favorite to increase your chances of acquiring the bonus bets.

New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code explanation

You’ll have bonus bets available to use with one or both of the FanDuel North Carolina pre-registration offer ($100 in bonus bets) and launch offer (bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets).

For the bet/get deal, when the time comes for the launch of FanDuel NC, you’ll just need to bet $5 to activate the offer.

For example, you could bet $5 on the moneyline for the Charlotte Hornets. No matter if the Hornets win or lose, you’ll acquire the $200 in bonus bets at the conclusion of the game.

Yet, if the Hornets are victorious, you’ll also have the payout in real cash earnings.

Something to be aware of is that bonus bets expire in seven days, so be sure to use them swiftly.

FanDuel North Carolina pre-registration process

Click on any of the links or modules on this page to navigate to FanDuel North Carolina. Click the “Join us” button. Then provide the required information and create login details for your account. Read and accept the terms and conditions. After FanDuel North Carolina launches on March 11, you’ll have access to the $100 in bonus bets as well as the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets deal.

Monday’s sports slate

The week kicks off with some intriguing contests across sports.

The NBA schedule features some interesting matchups, highlighted by the Clippers-Bucks (NBA TV, 8 p.m/ET) and Thunder-Lakers (NBA TV, 10:30 p.m./ET).

ESPN’s Big Monday for men’s college basketball is a doubleheader involving Duke-NC State (7 p.m./ET) and Texas-Baylor (9 p.m./ET)

There’s also some significant NHL matchups on the docket, such as Panthers-Rangers (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+) and Bruins-Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+).

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.