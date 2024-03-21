FanDuel North Carolina Promo: Get $250 sign-up bonus for 2024 NCAA Tournament, any sport

North Carolina has officially joined the ranks of legal sports betting states, just in time for big events like March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and the NHL and NBA playoffs before too long. Residents of the Tar Heel State who want to get in on the action can do so with a boost in their back pocket by following this link to sign up with FanDuel and access a guaranteed $250 in bonus bets after an initial wager of just $5.

For prospective new players in other states, it’s a slightly different deal; you still only need to bet $5 to qualify for the offer after signing up through this link, but you receive $200 of bonus bets instead, and your qualifying wager does need to win in order for you to receive the bonus bets. Let’s talk about how you can get the most value out of these different offers.

How to access the North Carolina offer

The North Carolina offer is a pretty simple one to qualify for; all you need to do is bet $5. That wager can be on anything, and since you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets whether it wins or loses, there’s no strategy required when placing that wager.

However, when it comes to actually using the bonus bets you’ve earned, there is a bit more planning to do. If you win a bet placed with bonus bets, you won’t have your stake returned to you as cash; just the profit. So, you’ll want to bet on something with long enough odds to make the potential cash return worthwhile.

Let’s look at an example from Thursday’s slate of games. The New York Knicks have +240 moneyline odds to take down the Denver Nuggets; that number is right in the range of plausible enough to bet on, but long enough that you’ll receive a nice chunk of cash from your bonus bet wager if it hits.

How to access the offer in other states

It might seem like the offer in other states is tougher to maximize than the North Carolina offer, but that’s less true than you might imagine. Yes, you do have to win your qualifying wager in order to receive $200 worth of bonus bets, but that’s easier than it appears.

If you assumed that there was some sort of restriction on odds for eligible qualifying wagers, you aren’t alone, but that’s not the case; bet the biggest favorite you can find so that you can be almost assured of winning the bet and receiving the $200 in bonus bets.

For instance, this Thursday is one of the easiest days of the year to find big favorites; the first day of March Madness. Even after the upsets by UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson in recent years, #1 seeds are 150-2 against #16 seeds, so a bet in any of those games should be safe. The shortest odds on Thursday are -10000 for North Carolina against Wagner; you should be fine if that’s your bet.

In terms of using the bonus bets, you’ll just want to follow the same approach as we detailed for North Carolina; odds approximately between +200 and +300 should be the ticket for maximizing the value on the table.

How to sign up for FanDuel

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook, you’ll be familiar with the process at FanDuel, which is pretty similar to what you see elsewhere. Even if this is the first time you’re ever signing up for a betting site, the procedure is intuitive enough that you should have no issue figuring it out; let’s dive into the steps.

Follow the appropriate link for your location and start the sign-up process by entering your contact and personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and social security number, so FanDuel can confirm that you are old enough to legally play with their platform You will also need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so FanDuel can determine that you are in the right location to use the promo deal you’re trying to access, and later on, that you’re betting from a legal and active location Next, you’ll confirm your information and agree to terms and conditions to officially create your account. With the account launched, you can connect a payment method in order to make a first deposit After that deposit, you can finally start betting. When you do so, be sure to keep in mind the terms and conditions of whichever offer you’re accessing, making sure to follow the strategies we’ve discussed for maximizing the value of these bonus packages

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.