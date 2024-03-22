FanDuel NC promo: $250 sign-up bonus available for NCAA Tournament, any games

With college basketball postseason play in full swing and regular season baseball on the way, there’s no better time than now to get started with some online sports betting. This is especially true in North Carolina, where online sports betting just became legal for the first time, and sportsbooks like FanDuel are offering some great welcome bonuses to bring in new users in the state. By signing up through this link you can access $250 in bonus bets after a wager of just $5, whether or not that initial bet wins.

In other states, you can get a slightly different offer through this link; your qualifying wager still needs to be $5, but you only get $200 in bonus bets, and that initial bet does need to win to trigger receipt of the bonus bets. Let’s talk about how you can get the most out of these offers.

Accessing the North Carolina offer

The North Carolina FanDuel offer is just about as easy to access as you could hope for; all you have to do after signing up through the link is bet $5, and whether that wager wins or loses, you’ll receive the $250 of bonus bets. Since the qualifying bet will trigger the bonus whether it wins or loses, there’s not much of a strategy involved, but when it comes to using those bonus bets, you might want to think about it a bit harder.

When you win a bet placed with bonus bets, the stake won’t be returned to you as cash- just the profit. This means that you’ll want to look for bets with relatively long odds, so that a meaningful amount of money will come your way if the bet hits.

For instance, let’s grab a bet from Friday’s college hoops action. UAB is +245 to upset San Diego State; that kind of number is exactly what we’re looking for as we aim to balance reaching for a solid potential payout with making bets that have a plausible chance to hit.

Accessing the offer in other states

There’s a bit more strategy when it comes to qualifying for the $200 worth of bonus bets available in other states. The good news is that when you know the rules, it isn’t too hard. You might think that there are odds restrictions on the $5 wager you must win before accessing the $200 of bonus bets, but there is no such rule- go find the biggest favorite possible.

This Friday, in tournament action, Houston is -10000 against Longwood; that should be a pretty safe bet, and hitting it would qualify you for the bonus bets from FanDuel.

As far as using those bonus bets, stick with the strategy we discussed above; look for a wager with odds approximately between +200 and +300 to balance risk with potential payout.

Signing up with FanDuel

For those who have played with online sportsbooks in the past, this sign-up process will be familiar, but even if FanDuel is your first-ever betting site, it’s simple and intuitive enough that you should be able to work through it. Let’s talk about the main steps in this process.

First, you’ll want to follow the appropriate link for your geographic location to kick off the registration process. Once you’re there, begin submitting your personal and contact information, like your date of birth, full name, and social security number, so the sportsbook can confirm that you are old enough to bet with them You’ll also have to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so the sportsbook not only knows that you’re in the right place to access the bonus offer you’re pursuing, but also later on, that you’re betting from an appropriate location Once you’ve agreed to terms and conditions and confirmed your information, it’s time to officially create your account. When that’s done, you’ll want to link a payment method so that you can make an initial deposit With money in your account, it’s time to start betting; keep in mind the terms and conditions of the welcome offer you’ve accessed, as well as the strategies we’ve discussed for getting the most out of whichever one is available to you

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.