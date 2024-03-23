FanDuel NC Promo: Get $250 sign-up bonus usable on March Madness, any sport

With tournament basketball firing on all cylinders, and baseball and more on the way, there’s no time like the present to get started with some newly-legal online sports betting in North Carolina. With FanDuel’s new user promo, you can get a head start by earning $250 worth of bonus bets after wagering just $5 to get started; you don’t have to use a promo code, all NC residents have to do to qualify is sign up through this link.

For users in other states, there’s still plenty of value available- the offer is very similar, the only differences are that you have to start by going through this link, and that the bonus bets package is just a bit lower at $200. Let’s talk about how you can get the most out of whichever offer is available to you.

How can I access the FanDuel North Carolina new user promo?

Securing the $250 available to North Carolina users isn’t hard- all you have to do is start your sign up process by following the appropriate link for the state, and make a wager of just $5. There’s no strategy for making this bet, since you get the bonus funds whether it wins or loses- bet on anything you’d like.

As far as using the bonus bets, there’s a bit more thinking to do. When win make a bet that you placed using these funds, the stake won’t be returned to you as cash, just the profit. As such, you’ll want to bet on something with reasonably long odds, so that the cash profit you’ll receive is big enough to be worthwhile.

Let’s grab an example from Saturday’s college tournament action. Washington State is +260 to knock off highly-touted Iowa State; those odds are exactly what we’re looking for when balancing a solid payout with reasonable plausibility for the bet to hit.

How can I access the FanDuel new user promo in other states?

The process for accessing the promo in other states is the same as in North Carolina, except for the fact that you have to use a different link. The strategy for using the bonus bets is also identical- look for lines more or less between +200 and +300- you’ll just have slightly fewer bonus bets to play with.

How do I sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook?

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook, you’ll be very familiar with the process of getting started with FanDuel. However, even if you’re brand new to online sports betting, it’s easy and intuitive enough that you’ll be able to get it done with no problem- let’s go through the key steps

Follow the appropriate link for your geographic location- this link for users in North Carolina, and this link if you’re anywhere else Get started by inputting your personal and contact information, including your date of birth, full legal name, and the last four digits of your social security number, to confirm that you are of legal betting age You’ll also need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, firstly so that FanDuel can confirm that you are in the right location to access the new user promotion you’re trying to use, and later on, so that they can make sure that you are betting from a legal location Agree to the terms and conditions associated with the account, confirm that the information you’ve submitted is correct, and hit the button to create your account. Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to link a payment method and make an initial deposit, keeping in mind what you’ll need to access the new user bonus Finally, it’s time to bet. As you start playing, keep in mind the terms and conditions of the new user welcome bonus you’ve accessed, as well as the strategies we’ve discussed for getting the most out of these offers

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.