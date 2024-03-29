FanDuel North Carolina Promo: $200 sign-up offer in NC, other states

For many sports bettors, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for the first time, North Carolina residents can be a part of the fun. Online sports betting is newly legal in the state, and FanDuel is making a great offer to the potential new users in the state; $200 in bonus bets after your first bet of just $5. All you have to do to qualify while in North Carolina is sign up through this link.

For users in other states, there’s still plenty of value on the table, but the offer is just a bit different, starting with the fact that you need to start off by signing up through this link. The same $200 worth of bonus bets are available, but your first $5 wager does need to win in order to access that package. However, this offer is easier to maximize than you may think since there’s no minimum odds requirement -- let’s talk about how to do just that, as well as an approach for the North Carolina offer.

How to access the North Carolina FanDuel Welcome Bonus

Qualifying for this offer isn’t too hard- all you need to do is sign up through the appropriate link and make any $5 wager. Whether that bet wins or loses, you will instantly earn the $200 worth of bonus bets. Since this bet doesn’t need to have any particular result in order for you to access the bonus offer, there’s no real strategy- bet on whatever you’d like.

When it comes to actually using the bonus bets you’ve earned, there’s a bit more of a tactical approach. When you win a bet placed with bonus bets, you won’t receive the stake back as part of the cash payout- just the profit. Because of this, you want to place a bet with long enough odds that you’ll receive a solid amount of cash if you win- let’s take a look at an example from Friday’s action.

Gonzaga is +205 to pull off the upset against top seed but perennial choker Purdue. These odds are just about exactly what you want when playing with bonus bets; short enough that you can plausibly believe in the bet to win, but long enough that you’ll receive a solid cash payout from the profit if it wins.

How to access the FanDuel Welcome Bonus in other states

To earn the $200 worth of bonus bets in other states, you do have to win your first bet, but it’s a bit easier than you’d expect. You might assume that there would be an odds minimum for the qualifying wager. However, you’d be wrong; there is no such requirement. Feel free to find the biggest favorite on the board and play the shortest odds you can, or at least whatever you believe to be the safest bet of the day.

For instance, on Friday, the Golden State Warriors are -720 favorites against the Charlotte Hornets. There are no locks in the NBA regular season, but those odds feel extremely safe, and a winning bet on that line would allow you to access the $200 bonus bets package.

As far as using those bonus bets, the approach is the same as we discussed above; find odds approximately in the range of +200 to +300 to strike that balance between plausibility and potential payout.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook before, the process of getting started with FanDuel will feel quite familiar. However, even if you’re a brand new sports bettor, the procedure is simple and intuitive enough that you should have no problem working through it; let’s talk through the key steps right now.

After following the appropriate link for your geographic area, start registration by entering your personal and contact information, including your full legal name, birth date, and the last four digits of your social security number. This information will help the sportsbook verify that you are in fact of legal betting age You will also need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so as to confirm that you are in the right area to access the promo code for which you’ve followed the link Once you’ve entered your information and agreed to the terms and conditions of the sportsbook, it’s time to hit the button to confirm the details and create your account With your new account, you’ll want to link a payment method so that you can make an initial deposit Finally, it’s time to bet; keep in mind the strategies we’ve discussed for getting the most out of whichever offer for which you’re eligible, especially when it comes to qualifying for the non-North Carolina offer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.