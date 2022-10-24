FanDuel is preparing for NFL Week 7′s Monday Night Football clash between the Bears and Patriots by allowing new users to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.
Get your FanDuel Promo Code
Read about the Best Sports Betting Sites
You don’t need to enter a promo code of any kind in order to claim your welcome offer with FanDuel Sportsbook, making it incredibly easy to get involved.
In order to get involved, you just need to sign-up with their online sportsbook, make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any MNF market, getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it loses.
FanDuel boast a generous range of markets for you to bet on when it comes to Monday Night Football, thus you certainly won’t be short of options when using your No Sweat First Bet
Bears vs Patriots Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook
The Bears are yet to impress this season, with Chicago managing to win just two of its first six outings, losing the last three in the lead-up to today’s game.
They Bears have beaten the Texans and 49ers so far this year, with Chicago’s losses to the Vikings, Giants, Commanders and Packers.
It looks a little better for the Patriots, who are 3-3 to start the season, securing wins in both of their last two outings, against the Browns and Lions.
Given this, the Patriots have been priced as clear favorites to claim the win on Monday Night Football and make it three wins in a row, something that’s hard to argue against given how the Bears have fared so far this year.
What is the FanDuel Promo Code?
How to Use your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code
Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
No code is required for this offer
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make an initial deposit
Place your first bet on any Bears vs Patriots market
If this bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000
Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days
Refer-a-Friend with FanDuel Sportsbook
21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.
FanDuel’s brilliant refer-a-friend offer allows new and current players to claim $50 in sportsbook bonuses and $25 in casino bonuses.
Just have a friend sign-up to FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link, and have them wager $10+ on any sports market in order to claim your $50 in bonus funds.
In addition to this, FanDuel’s refer-a-friend offer also allows you to claim $25 in casino bonus funds once your friend has wagered $10+ with FanDuel’s casino.
You’ll be able to refer as many as 10 friends in total, meaning there’s up to $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses ready to be claimed.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.