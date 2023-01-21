There’s a hugely exciting slate of college basketball action to get stuck in to this weekend, with FanDuel giving new players the chance to claim $150 in bonus bets without the need for a FanDuel promo code.

Ohio bettors can also get involved themselves, with those in the Buckeye state able to get $200 in bonus bets from just a $5 wager without needing to enter a code at sign-up.

FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Read our betting expert’s guide to your FanDuel promo code

Check out the latest on Ohio sports betting

Get the latest March Madness Odds

FanDuel’s offer is very simple to claim, as you don’t even need to enter a promo code during the account creation process in order to get involved and claim your bonus.

All you need to do is head to their online sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create an account, make an initial deposit of at least $10 and place a $5 wager on any market.

No matter the outcome of this bet, you’ll be able to claim $150 in bonus bets, with you then able to use these however you please going forward.

This Weekend’s College Hoops Schedule with FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s an action-packed schedule to use your bonus bets from FanDuel on.

A number of ranked teams are in action over the course of today and tomorrow, with one of the biggest games on this weekend’s slate seeing No. 2 Kansas face off against No. 14 TCU.

The Jayhawks are 16-2 so far this season, boasting one of the best records in the country, while TCU has managed to snag the No. 14 ranking recently after winning 14 of its 18 to start the season.

The other huge game taking place this weekend comes from Arizona, as the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats face off against a high-flying UCLA side that is top of the Pac-12 with a 17-2 record.

Elsewhere, No. 1 ranked Houston is in action against Temple on Sunday, while No. 3 Purdue faces off against Maryland.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. FanDuel Ohio promo code No code FanDuel Ohio promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Ohio promo code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Click on your respective state’s FanDuel welcome offer to be directed to the platform You won’t be prompted to type in a promo code during registration Read and agree to your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first wager of $5+ on any CBB market you wish $200 in bonus bets can be claimed by Ohio residents, whilst those in other states can claim $150 in bonus bets regardless of your first wager’s result Your bonus bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

Up to $1,000,000 up for grabs with FanDuel Sportsbook’s Hi Lo

21+. NJ, PA, IL, IN, IA, WV, CO, TN, VA, MI, AZ, CT, NY, LA, WY Only. Full T&C’s apply.

$1,000,000 is potentially up for grabs with FanDuel and their new excellent new Hi Lo promotion offer.

To get involved, simply make predictions regarding multiple statistical categories on the first round of NFL Playoff action, with you being give points the more predictions you get correct.

When the promotion ends, however many points you have will decide how much you claim in prizes. Read the full terms and conditions to see just how much you can win and what kind of picks you have to make.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.