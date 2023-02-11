FanDuel’s Promo Code gives new users $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for CBB Action

FanDuel are getting ready for another exciting weekend of action from the world of college basketball by letting new players claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet without the need for a FanDuel promo code.

Bettors in Ohio are also able to get in on this generous promo following OH becoming the latest legal sports betting state earlier this year on January 1st.

Check out our guide to the US’ best sports betting apps

FanDuel’s new customer offer proves to be incredibly easy to claim, with those signing up not even needing to enter a promo code during the account creation process to get involved.

All you have to do is go to their online sports betting site via the offer listed above in this piece, sign-up for an account and deposit at least $10 into your account once done.

Then, just place your first bet on any market offered on college basketball this weekend, with you being able to claim your stake from this back as bonus bets if it loses.

You can get back up to $3,000 if this bet goes on to lose, with you then able to use these bonus bets however you please.

Preview of This Weekend’s Huge College Basketball Matchups

24 of the current top 25 ranked teams are in action this weekend during the college basketball slate, with two of these games pitting ranked sides against each other.

The first one of these games gets underway at 2PM EST on Saturday, as Creighton face off against Connecticut in a Big East clash.

The Bluejays are the most form team in the conference given they’ve won all of their last seven games heading into today’s matchup, with Creighton out for revenge given they were beaten by the Huskies in January.

Connecticut are on a pretty decent three-game win streak themselves, picking up an impressive win against no. 10 Marquette in their last outing.

The second game we’re focusing on is between TCU and Baylor in a huge game from the Big 12, as fourth takes on sixth.

The Bears are in the better form going into the game after winning their last two outings as well as eight of their last nine, whilst the Horned Frogs are 3-4 in their last seven.

Despite this poor run, TCU can move into the same record as Baylor by beating them today, and moving just a few games behind the Texas Longhorns.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code for $3,000 No Sweat First Bet CBB bonus?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Get your FanDuel $3,000 No Sweat First Bet Bonus for NCAAB Action

Go to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer above Press the ‘Join’ button Enter and verify your details Read and accept their T&C’s Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet on any CBB market up to $3,000 If this bet loses, you’ll get your stake back up to $3,000 as bonus bets Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

Share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Funds to be won with FanDuel’s Super Bowl Halftime Promo

21+. NJ, PA, IL, IN, IA, WV, CO, TN, VA, MI, AZ, CT, NY, LA, WY Only. Full T&C’s apply.

A share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets is yours to be claimed thanks to FanDuel sportsbook’s Super Bowl Halftime commercial starring offer.

To get involved and be in with a chance of claiming your share of bonus bets, place a $5+ bet on any Super Bowl marketed with FD prior to Chiefs vs Eagles starting at 6.30PM EST on February 12th.

You’ll be able to claim a share of $10,000,000 in bonus funds if Rob Gronkowski scores a field goal during FanDuel’s Super Bowl halftime ad.

Only one entry is allowed per person, with these bonus funds allocated to you within 72 hours of the game ending.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.