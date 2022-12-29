A $2,500 No Sweat First Bet is ready to be claimed right now and used on any TNF market for Cowboys vs Titans via FanDuel Sportsbook’s excellent welcome offer.

You don’t even need to enter a promo code in order to claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s welcome offer, making it incredibly easy to get involved and claim your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet.

Just sign-up for an account with FanDuel via the offer listed above, create your account, make a deposit and make sure you place your very first bet on any TNF market fr this evening’s clash.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of a free bet, with the maximum amount for this being $2,500.

Cowboys vs Titans Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 39.5 Moneyline Cowboys (-12.5) -110 Over -112 -670 Titans (+12.5) -110 Under -108 +490

The Cowboys are, expectedly, big favorites to come away from Thursday Night Football with the win today, which is fitting given how theirs and the Titans’ seasons have fared up until this point.

Tennessee are on a five-game losing streak going into the game, with the Titans knowing a loss will see them fall to second place in the AFC South.

The Cowboys know a win will put pressure on the Eagles as the two race for first place in the NFC East, as Dallas are two games behind Philly going into the final games of the regular season.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $2,500 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your Fanduel Promo Code

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app. No promo code is required for this offer. Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions fully. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your initial wager on any TNF market of your choice Get your stake back as a free bet up to $2,500 if it loses. Your free bet will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

Refer-a-Friend with FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, MI, NJ, PA and WV Only

FanDuel let both new and current users claim $750 in bonuses for sportsbook and casino thanks to their generous refer-a-friend offer.

All you have to do is get a friend to head to FanDuel via your referral link, make an account and wager at least $10 on any sports market, with you then able to claim $50 in sportsbook bonuses.

You can also claim $25 in casino bonuses by having your friend go to their casino site, making an account and wager $10 on any of of their casino games.

You can refer as many as 10 friends in total, thus you can claim $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 for casino.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.