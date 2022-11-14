Inquirer readers are able to claim a generous $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel to use on MNF’s Eagles vs Commanders matchup thanks to their excellent welcome offer.

FanDuel are allowing new players that sign-up with their sportsbook the opportunity to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, with you not even needing to use a promo code to do so.

All you have to do is go to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create your new account, make an initial deposit and place your first bet on any MNF Eagles vs Commanders market.

You’ll then receive your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager goes on to lose, with this free bet eligible to be used on any of their markets.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 43.5 Moneyline Eagles (-10.5) -112 Over -114 -510 Commanders (+10.5) -108 Under -106 +390

FanDuel are, unsurprisingly, siding heavily with the Eagles to win on Monday Night Football this evening, with it being easy to see why given how well they’ve played so far this term.

Philly have won every game so far this year, with their record of 8-0 easily being the best in the league at this point, having beaten the likes of the Vikings, Cowboys and Commanders already.

Washington, whilst doing fairly well this year, should be no match for the Eagles today, with Philadelphia having already beaten them 24-8 when they meet seven weeks back.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Wager up to $1,000 on your first bet, and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Sign up for your FanDuel account via their sportsbook website or app. You don’t need to enter any promo code to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish making your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+ on FanDuel. Place your initial wager on any MNF market If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

FanDuel are letting bettors claim an extra $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses via their refer-a-friend promotion.

Get a friend to make an account with FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link and have them wager $10+, with you getting $50 in bonus funds once done.

$25 in casino bonuses can also be claimed, with you needing a friend to wager $10 on any casino game to claim this.

You can refer as many as 10 friends, thus you can claim up to $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses, with this adding up to $750 in total.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.