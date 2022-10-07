New FanDuel users hoping to bet on the MLB playoffs are in luck, as the sportsbook’s “No Sweat First Bet” welcome bonus is perfect to help you get established.

FanDuel is making it easier than ever for new users to sign up with them and utilize their No Sweat First Bet promotion.

When signing up for an account, you don’t need to enter a promo code anywhere. You have to make an initial deposit of at least $10, but then you can place any wager you want on the MLB Playoffs.

If your first bet up to $1,000 is unsuccessful, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back to you in free bets you can use on any additional MLB action.

FanDuel Sportsbook previews the MLB Playoffs

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Los Angeles Dodgers as their favorite to win the World Series with odds of +300. The Dodgers are a star-studded roster, but the Houston Astros (+380) and New York Yankees (+550) are also loaded with star power.

Three additional teams to watch out for are the Atlanta Braves (+500), New York Mets (+950), and St.Louis Cardinals (+1700). The Braves are the defending World Series champions and received a first-round bye. The Mets lost their final three games of the season to the Braves, causing them to lose their bye. Finally, the Cardinals are worth watching due to it being the farewell postseason for legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

Bringing up the rear of the World Series odds are two teams that snapped lengthy postseason droughts. These teams are the Philadelphia Phillies (+3000) and Seattle Mariners (+3000).

What is FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo for Sunday’s NFL Week 4?

How to sign up for FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo

Sign up for an account by going to the FanDuel online sportsbook app or website No promo code will need to be entered upon sign-up Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your initial FanDuel Sportsbook wager If your bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of free bets up to $1,000 This free bet can’t be withdraw for real cash and will expire 14 days after being issued to your account

Check out FanDuel’s MLB wild Card Same Game Parlay Insurance

FanDuel is running a special promotion through the MLB’s wild card weekend of Oct. 7-Oct. 9. They’re offering up to a daily $25 max bonus on a parlay of 4+ legs with odds of +400 or greater. You’re eligible for the $25 refund if one of your parlay legs loses.

This bonus gets credited in your account within 72 hours of your parlay settling and will be issued as free bets you can’t withdraw that have seven days before expiration.

