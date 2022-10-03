In what’s bound to be an epic game to conclude Week 4 of the NFL schedule, FanDuel’s $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promo is geared to allow new players the opportunity to bet on 49ers vs Rams.

If you’re looking to bet for the first time on MNF, FanDuel’s got you covered. Rather than needing to type in a promo code during registration, FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo can be taken advantage of independently of a code.

After registration and making your initial deposit are complete, you’re free to place your first bet on MNF. If your bet loses, FanDuel will get you your play back in the form of $1,000 in free bets.

Every time the 49ers and Rams play one another, it’s filled with drama and entertainment. MNF is the perfect time for new betters to dip their toe into the wagering waters with this generous promo as a failsafe.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Rams vs 49ers MNF Preview

FanDuel projects this NFC West showdown to be as close as any game of the Week 4 games. The 49ers are the home team favorited by just 1.5 points.

That comes as a slight surprise given the lackluster start to the season the 49ers have experienced. Injuries have plagued their team in their first three outings, with an underwhelming 11-10 loss to the Broncos on SNF in Week 3.

On the other hand, the Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions. But their offense hasn’t been as explosive as anticipated.

These teams combine for just 36 points per game this season, 6.5 points behind FanDuel’s total projection of 42.5.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

How do I use my FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code?

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook by using the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details No code is required to get this offer Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any NFL week 4 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Play Same Game Parlays with FanDuel

If you’re a fan of making parlays of things happening in the same game, FanDuel offers as convenient an interphase to track that as anyone.

By accessing the Active Bets section of your FanDuel app, it’s never been easier to track your same game parlay.

Not only can you build your parlay for same game action before kickoff, you can build them in-game for a chance at a much larger payout.

