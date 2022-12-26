FanDuel is preparing for an exciting Boxing Day clash between the Chargers and Colts by giving new users the chance to get a massive $2,500 No Sweat First Bet.

You will genuinely struggle to find a better welcome offer than FanDuel’s, as you’re able to place your first bet on any MNF market risk-free up to $2,500.

You just need to go to their sports betting site via the offer earlier in this piece, create a brand-new account, deposit funds and place your first bet on any Monday Night Football market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you won’t have to worry about losing your funds for good, as you’ll get your stake back as a free bet up to a maximum of $2,500.

Colts vs Chargers Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 46.5 Moneyline Colts (+3.5) -104 Over -110 +166 Chargers (-3.5) -118 Under -110 -198

The Chargers have been priced as fairly big favorites today, as they have a pretty good 4-3 home record, and after winning both of their last two outings.

They’re 8-6 so far, with the Chargers on the brink of making the playoffs, something that could very well become something of a formality if they win today.

Indianapolis will still be sore from its loss to the Vikings last week, one that saw the Colts throw away a 33-point lead as Minnesota managed the biggest comeback win in NFL history.

Given this, seeing the Colts are underdogs isn’t surprising, with Indianapolis seemingly up against it already.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $2,500 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app. No promo code is required for this offer. Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions fully. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your initial wager on any MNF market of your choice Get your stake back as a free bet up to $2,500 if it loses. Your free bet will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

Refer-a-Friend with FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel’s refer-a-friend offer allows you to claim $750 in bonus funds for sportsbook and casino.

Have a friend create an account with FanDuel via your referral link, deposit funds and place a $10+ wager on any market.

Once done, you’ll be able to claim $50 in sportsbook bonuses to use on whichever market you please.

You can also claim $25 in casino bonuses if your friend then create an account with FanDuel Casino and wagers $10+ in every game.

You can refer as many as 10 friends to FanDuel, meaning there’s $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses up for grabs.

