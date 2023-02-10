FanDuel’s Promo Code lets you claim $3,000 Bonus for Cavaliers vs Pelicans on ESPN

FanDuel is giving new users that sign up with its sportsbook the chance to get their hands on a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for today’s Cavs vs Pelicans game without the need for a FanDuel promo code.

You wont’t find many welcome offers better than FanDuel’s, with the $3,000 bonus amount on offer here one of the best around in comparison to other top sports betting sites.

FanDuel Promo Code for $3,000 Cavaliers vs Pelicans No Sweat First Bet

Take a look at our list of US’ best sportsbook promo codes

FanDuel’s welcome offer is incredibly generous, as it allows new users to essentially get their first Cavaliers vs Pelicans bet on FanDuel sportsbook up to $3,000.

No promo code is needed to be entered at sign-up either, with those wishing to get involved just needing to head to the sportsbook via the offer in this piece to get started.

Once there, create your account, deposit at least $10 into your new sportsbook account and place your first bet on any market offered by for today’s Cavaliers vs Pelicans clash on ESPN.

If this wager goes on to lose, you won’t have to worry about losing your funds for good, as you’ll then be able to claim your stake on this wager back as bonus bets up to $3,000.

You’ll then have 14 days to use these bonus bets, with you being able to use them on any market that’s offered by FanDuel.

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 225.5 Moneyline Team Cavaliers Spread (-2.5) -110 Totals 225.5 Over -110 Moneyline -136 Team Pelicans Spread (+2.5) -110 Totals 225.5 Under -110 Moneyline +116

The Cavaliers head into today’s game as slight favorites given they’re currently on a four-game winning run, the second-best winning run in the league, while the Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10.

New Orleans has been made to suffer in the last few weeks given it has been without a number of key stars due to injury, with this seeing the Pelicans fall from as high as second in the West to seventh.

They do have a very good home record however, winning 20 of their 29 in Louisiana, while the Cavs haven’t been the best on the road, winning just 12 of their 28.

Despite this, FanDuel is still siding with the Cavs to pick up the win today and stretch their current winning run to five games.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code for $3,000 Cavaliers vs Pelicans No Sweat First Bet Offer?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Get FanDuel $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Cavs vs Pelicans

Go to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer listed in this piece Press the ‘Join’ button Enter and verify your details Read and accept their T&C’s Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet on any Cavaliers vs Pelicans market up to $3,000 If this bet loses, you’ll get your stake back up to $3,000 as bonus bets Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

Claim Part of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets with FanDuel’s Super Bowl Halftime Offer

21+. NJ, PA, IL, IN, IA, WV, CO, TN, VA, MI, AZ, CT, NY, LA, WY Only. Full T&C’s apply.

$10,000,000 in bonus bets are up for grabs with FanDuel sportsbook’s Super Bowl Halftime commercial starring offer, with users that get involved able to win a share of this bonus amount.

Simply bet $5+ on any Super Bowl marketed with FD prior to Chiefs vs Eagles starting at 6.30PM EST on February 12th.

You’ll be able to claim a share of $10,000,000 in bonus funds if Rob Gronkowski scores a field goal during FanDuel’s Super Bowl halftime ad.

Only one entry is allowed per person, with these bonus funds allocated to you within 72 hours of the game ending.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.