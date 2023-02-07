FanDuel’s Promo Code lets you claim $3,000 Welcome Bonus for NBA Double-Header on TNT

A $3,000 No Sweat First Bet is waiting to be claimed for today’s NBA games on TNT thanks to FanDuel, with you not even needing to enter a FanDuel promo code at sign-up to get involved.

Ohio bettors are able to claim this offer as well, with those in the state able to bet on the range of NBA markets FanDuel has to offer now that it’s a legal sports betting state.

FanDuel Promo Code for $3,000 NBA on TNT Bonus

No promo code is required to be entered when creating your account with FanDuel Sportsbook, with you just needing to go to their sports betting site via the offer above to get involved.

Once done, simply sign up for an account and make your first deposit at least $10, with you then just needing to place your first bet on any market offered for today’s NBA TNT games.

If this bet does end up losing, none of your funds will be gone for good, as you’ll be able to get your stake form this wager back in the form of bonus bets up to $3,000.

FanDuel boasts one of the best sports betting sites around, and given the generosity of the welcome offer, it’s easy to see why.

Suns vs Nets, Lakers vs Thunder Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 226 Moneyline Team Suns Spread (-4.5) -110 Totals 226 Over -110 Moneyline -190 Team Nets Spread (+4.5) -110 Totals 226 Under -110 Moneyline +160

With Kyrie Irving now a Dallas Maverick, the Nets will head into today’s game against the Nets with a very different look to them.

They’re 4.5-point underdogs given Kevin Durant is still out, combined with the fact that the Suns now have Devin Booker healthy again after he spent some time on the sidelines due to injury.

The Nets do now have the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith available to them, with Cam Thomas also having put up 40-plus points in successive games.

Team Spread Totals 237.5 Moneyline Team Lakers Spread (-7) -108 Totals 237.5 Over -110 Moneyline -295 Team Thunder Spread (+7) -112 Totals 237.5 Under -110 Moneyline +240

The Lakers go into today’s game having missed out on the chance of reuniting LeBron James and Irving, with the former Nets star now on the Dallas Mavericks following a blockbuster trade.

Ignoring this, the focus for today’s outing will definitely be on James given he’s just 36 points from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The Thunder don’t have the best defense in the league, allowing 116 PPG, thus James should get more than enough chances to break the record and secure the W for LA tonight.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code for $3,000 No Sweat First Bonus for NBA on TNT?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000! FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Claim your $3,000 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet bonus

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join’ button Enter and verify your personal details No promo code is needed for this offer Read and agree to FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place a bet of up to $3,000 on any market for today’s NBA action on TNT. If this bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $3,000 back in bonus bets Your FanDuel bonus bets have 14 days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.