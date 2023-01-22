FanDuel are preparing for the last two games of the NFL Divisional Round by allowing new bettors to claim $150 in bonus bets from a $5 qualifying wager without the need to enter a FanDuel promo code.

Ohio bettors can also get involved, with those in the Buckeye state being allowed to get $200 in bonus bets from a $5 bet without the need for a code.

FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

FanDuel’s welcome offer is one of the easiest out there to claim, with you just needing to head to their sportsbook via the offer above and make your first deposit of at least $10 to get involved.

Once done, just place a $5 bet on any market, with you then being able to claim $150 in bonus bets once this wager has settled.

Your qualifying bet doesn’t even need to win to allow you to claim your bonus bets, making it incredibly easy to do so.

Sunday’s NFL Divisional Round Preview with FanDuel Sportsbook

The last two games of the Divisional Round take place today, as we learn which teams will be competing for a place in the Super Bowl next weekend via the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The 4.30PM EST games has the Bills and Bengals doing battle in Buffalo, with both teams making this far after securing wins in the wildcard round last week.

The Bills managed to avoid being upset by sneaking past the Dolphins 34-31 in a game that Buffalo could’ve easily lost had Miami had a fully fit roster available.

The Bengals needed a huge fumble from the Ravens to get past Baltimore on Sunday, with Buffalo going into this game as 4.5-point favorites with BetMGM to secure the win.

The second game of the day comes from San Francisco, as the 49ers take on a Cowboys side that put in a solid performance against the Bucs last week to end Tampa Bay’s season.

The 49ers win by 18 points against Seattle in what ended up being a comfortable win for San Francisco, a win that means they’re slight favorites to win today and move to the next round.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply. FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets! Ohio Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook by using the offer code above FanDuel won’t prompt you to type in a promo code during sign-up. Read and agree to FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place an initial $5 wager on any market No matter the result of this bet, you’ll be able to claim $150 in bonus bets, whilst those in Ohio can claim $200 in bonus bets Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

Up to $1,000,000 up for grabs with FanDuel Sportsbook’s Hi Lo

21+. NJ, PA, IL, IN, IA, WV, CO, TN, VA, MI, AZ, CT, NY, LA, WY Only. Full T&C’s apply.

$1,000,000 is potentially up for grabs with FanDuel and their new excellent new Hi Lo promotion offer.

To get involved, simply make predictions regarding multiple statistical categories on the first round of NFL Playoff action, with you being give points the more predictions you get correct.

When the promotion ends, however many points you have will decide how much you claim in prizes. Read the full terms and conditions to see just how much you can win and what kind of picks you have to make.

