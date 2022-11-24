FanDuel Sportsbook’s welcome offer of Bet $5 Get $125 in free bets is ready to be claimed right now ahead of today’s mouth-watering NFL Thanksgiving slate.

FanDuel’s welcome offer allows new players to claim $125 in free bets by placing a small $5 qualifying wager, with you not even needing to enter a promo code in the first place to claim this offer.

Claiming this offer is very simple, with you just needing to head to their online sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create your account and deposit funds into your account.

You’ll then just need to place a $5 wager on any of their markets, with you being accredited with with $125 in free bets no matter whether this bet wins or loses.

NFL Thanksgiving Slate Analysis with FanDuel Sportsbook

The NFL have, yet again, put on another exciting slate of football action for Thanksgiving, with three games on today, starting at 12.30PM EST, for you to enjoy.

The first of these comes from Detroit, as the Super Bowl-chasing Bills face off against a Lions side that are struggling to get over .500 this year, whilst Buffalo are one win away from moving to the top of the AFC East.

The second game of the day sees the Giants and Cowboys play out an all-NFC East affair, with the winner moving clear in second place and taking a big stride towards making the playoffs.

The final game sees the Vikings, who boast the second-best record in the league this year, take on a Patriots side that are in a hugely competitive AFC East conference, but not out of the playoff race just yet.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Register for a FanDuel account via the offer code above Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required to take advantage of this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish setting up your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+. Place your initial wager on any No matter if this bet wins or loses, you’ll be able to claim a generous $125 in free bets Your free bet will have 14 days to be used before it expires and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

$750 in bonus funds are ready to be claimed via FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend offer, with these coming in the form of $500 sportsbook bonuses and $250 casino bonuses.

All you need to do is get friends to sign-up with FanDuel via your referral link and wager $10+ on any sportsbook market for you to receive $50 in sportsbook bonuses.

To claim your FanDuel Casino rewards, your friends will also need to bet on $10+ on a casino game in order for you to get $25 in casino bonuses.

You can claim this offer as many as 10 times, meaning there’s $750 in bonus funds on offer in total for you to claim.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.