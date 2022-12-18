FanDuel’s welcome offer of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is ready to be claimed right now without a promo code ahead of today’s exciting NFL Week 15 Sunday slate.

You don’t need a promo code of any kind to claim FanDuel’s welcome offer for their sportsbook, with you just needing to sign-up to get involved.

After you’ve created your account, just deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any market they offer for any NFL Week 15 game.

Should this wager go on to lose, you won’t have to worry about losing your funds for good, with you being handed your stake back as as free bet up to $1,000.

NFL Week 15 Preview with FanDuel Sportsbook

The 15th week of NFL action takes place today, with FanDuel offering a huge range of markets for you to bet on regarding today’s games.

The biggest of the bunch sees the Bills and Dolphins pitted against each other in an all-AFC East meeting, with another huge game seeing the Bengals and Bucs clash in Tampa Bay.

The Broncos and Cardinals do battle at 4:05 p.m. ET, while the Cowboys get a fairly easy game given they’re against the Jaguars, with Dallas needing a win to keep pace with the Eagles.

Philly itself is up against a Bears side that is almost out of playoff contention for this campaign, while the reigning champion Rams take on the Packers on MNF.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Register for your FanDuel account by using the offer code above No promo code is required to be enrolled in this promotion Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Make an initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any NFL Week 15 market If this bet loses, you get your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend Promotion

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

$500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses are ready to be claimed with FanDuel thanks to their refer-a-friend promotion.

Get a friend to head to FanDuel sportsbook via your referral link and create an account, then get them to deposit funds and wager at least $10 on any sportsbook market.

This will allow you to get your $50 sportsbook bonus, with you also able to claim $25 in casino bonuses if your friend wagers $10+ on any casino game.

FanDuel will allow you to refer up to ten friends, which gives you a maximum of $500 in free bets and $250 in casino play.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.