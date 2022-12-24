FanDuel’s welcome offer is ready to be claimed right now, with new users being able to claim a huge $2,500 No Sweat First Bet to use on any NFL Week 16 game.

No promo code is required to be entered during sign-up with FanDuel Sportsbook in order to claim their generous welcome offer, making it incredibly easy to do so.

All you’ll be needing to do is go to their online sportsbook via the offer above, create an account, deposit funds into said account and place your first bet on any NFL Week 16 market.

If this wager goes on to lose, fear not, as you’ll then be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of a free bet up to a maximum value of $2,500.

NFL Week 16 Preview with FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL’s Week 16 schedule spans across the Christmas period, with there being as many as 14 games taking place over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The slate gets started on the 24th with the likes of the Ravens, Vikings and Chiefs all in action against the Falcons, Giants and Seahawks respectively.

The most anticipated game of Week 16′s slate sees the Cowboys take on an Eagles side that is only a few wins away from going 17-1 in the regular season.

The Dolphins and Packers clash at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Day, with the Xmas slate coming to an end with the Bucs vs. Broncos clash on Sunday Night Football.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $2,500 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking on the offer code above You don’t need to enter a promo code when signing up Read FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any NFL Week 16 market If this bet loses, you’ll be able to claim your stake back as a free bet up to $2,500 Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend Promotion

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

$750 in bonus funds for sportsbook and casino are ready to be claimed via FanDuel’s generous refer-a-friend offer.

Have a friend set-up an account with FanDuel via your referral link, deposit funds and place a $10+ wager on any market, with this allowing you to get $50 in the form of a sportsbook bonus.

You can also claim $25 in casino bonuses if your friend then create an account with FanDuel Casino and wagers $10+ in every game.

You can refer as many as 10 friends to FanDuel, meaning there’s $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses up for grabs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes onl