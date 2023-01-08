FanDuel is preparing for the last week of the 2022-23 NFL regular season by allowing new players to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on any of their markets for today’s games.

No promo code is required when creating an account with FanDuel Sportsbook to get involved with their welcome offer, making it incredibly easy to do so.

All you’ll need to do is go to their sportsbook via the offer above, sign-up for an account, deposit funds and place your first bet on any market they offer up for NFL Week 18.

If this wager goes on to lose, you’ll then be able to claim your stake from this bet back in the form of bet credits up to a maximum of $1,000.

NFL Week 18 Preview with FanDuel Sportsbook

The final week of regular season action is finally here, with there being a huge slate to look forward to today as we find out every team that’ll be making a postseason appearance this term.

One of the biggest games from today sees the Dolphins take on the Jets, with Miami potentially qualifying for the playoffs with a win depending on the result of Bills vs Patriots.

The Packers take on the Lions in what’s another huge game, with the winner of this set to make the playoffs depending on other results going their way.

Only one of the Packers, Lions and Seahawks can make the playoffs at this point, with there being a lot of games to keep your eye on going forward this weekend.

Elsewhere, the Chiefs will be hoping to see the Bills slip up as they take on the Raiders on Saturday, a game that could potentially see them wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Visit FanDuel Sportsbook by using the offer code above No promo code will be required during sign-up Read the Terms and Conditions for your FanDuel welcome offer Make your initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any Week 18 NFL market If your bet is unsuccessful, your stake will be refunded as bet credits up to $1,000 Your bet credits must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Win up to $1,000,000 with FanDuel Hi Lo

FanDuel are allowing both new and existing players the chance to claim up to $1,000,000 with their excellent Hi Lo game.

All you need to do is enter via their promotions page and pick the highest and lowest performing NFL teams across varying stat categories, with you getting more points the closer your prediction is.

Depending on how many points you get, you could claim up tp $10,000 in weekly prizes, with you being able to get your hands on $1,000,000 if you manage a perfect score.

