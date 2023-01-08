The final week fo the NFL regular season is upon us, with FanDuel getting into the spirit of things by allowing players to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet without the need for a FanDuel promo code.

Read more about your FanDuel promo code

See where FanDuel ranks in our NFL betting sites

Find out where your team ranks in the latest Super Bowl odds

FanDuel’s welcome offer is easily one of the most generous around when it comes to betting on the NFL this weekend, as the 2022-23 regular season comes to an end ahead of the playoffs.

All you need to do is head to their sportsbook via the offer stated earlier in this piece, sign-up for an account, deposit funds and place your first bet on any market offered for NFL Week 18.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of bet credits, with the maximum amount for this being $1,000.

NFL Week 18 Analysis with FanDuel Sportsbook

Every team is in action across Saturday and Sunday this weekend, as the 2023 regular season comes to an end, with a number of outcomes still yet to be decided.

There’s two playoff places in the AFC still up for grabs, as well as the conference’s No. 1 seed, while the final playoff place from the NFC is still yet to be decided.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, we’ve picked out some of the best games from today’s slate to keep an eye on as we quickly approach the playoffs:

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots, Sunday 8th 1PM EST

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets , Sunday 8th 1PM EST

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers, Sunday 8th 1PM EST

Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams, Sunday 8th 4.25PM EST

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions, Sunday 8th 8.20PM EST

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply.

How to Claim your FanDuel Welcome Bonus

Visit FanDuel Sportsbook by using the offer code above No promo code will be required during sign-up Read the Terms and Conditions for your FanDuel welcome offer Make your initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any Week 18 NFL market If your bet is unsuccessful, your stake will be refunded as a free bet up to $1,000 Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

$1,000,000 to be Won with FanDuel Hi Lo

NJ, PA, IL, IN, IA, WV, CO, TN, VA, MI, AZ, CT, NY, LA, WY Only.

FanDuel’s Hi Lo offer allows players to potentially win up to $1,000,000 by making predictions on the NFL this weekend.

All you need to do is enter, with you then needing to pick the highest and lowest performing NFL teams across varying stat categories, with you getting more points the closer your prediction is.

Depending on how many points you get, you could claim up to $10,000 in weekly prizes, with you being able to get your hands on $1,000,000 if you manage a perfect score.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.