FanDuel’s Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets + Free 3 Month NBA League Pass welcome offer for new players is one you won’t want to miss if you’re an NBA fan looking to bet on Week 6 of the NFL.

Taking advantage of this promo is easy and requires very little from the user’s end. By going to FanDuel’s app or website, you’re immediately eligible for their $150 in free bets following your first wager on any market.

To receive three months of NBA League Pass, simply place a bet of $5+ on any NBA prop and receive your reward within 24 hours.

Previewing Week 6 of the NFL with FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 6 is the first week of the NFL schedule implementing bye weeks. The Lions, Texans, Raiders, and Titans will be on bye, leaving 12 games to be played Sunday.

Two games stick out most on Sunday’s slate. The Bills and Chiefs will face off in Kansas City in a rematch of a wild playoff last season, one of the greatest games in NFL history. Sunday Night Football is also a loaded matchup, with the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles looking to remain undefeated against the Cowboys and Cooper Rush, who is 4-0 this season as a starter.

Other marquee matchups worth watching Sunday include Jets versus Packers, Vikings versus Dolphins, and Ravens versus Giants.

What is FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo for Sunday’s NFL Week 6?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

Go to FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets + Free 3 Month NBA League Pass FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Get $150 in free bets by placing any FanDuel wager + Get 3 months of NBA League Pass after placing a $5 bet on any NBA prop Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, AZ, CT, IA, IL, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY, IN, CO, VA Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo

Sign up for an account via the FanDuel online sportsbook app or website You don’t need to enter any promo code Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your initial FanDuel Sportsbook wager to get $150 in free bets Place a $5+ bet on any NBA prop and receive an email from FanDuel within 24 hours to activate your 3 months of NBA League Pass

Refer-A-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. Must be physically present in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Full T&C’s apply.

FanDuel has an enticing offer for users who refer someone to their platform. If you know someone who may like FanDuel, use your referral code to invite them, and you can each earn bonuses.

After your referral makes a deposit, thy must place their first wager of $10+ to unlock $50 in free sportsbook bets for both parties.

Each FanDuel user may refer up to ten people per month, making your max referral bonus $750 per month.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.