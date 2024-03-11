FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $250 welcome bonus for launch day

The time has finally arrived for those in North Carolina. Sports betting is now live in the Tar Heel State.

Users at FanDuel North Carolina can take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $250 welcome bonus. No FanDuel promo code is needed to collect this offer.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Meanwhile in other states, new users can collect a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins offer.

New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How to sign up for FanDuel NC

Click the link or modules on this page to head to FanDuel. Select the “Join Now” option and input North Carolina as your state. Input the required personal information to confirm your identity. Create your login details. Review and accept the terms and conditions. Add funds to your FanDuel NC account. You’re now set to begin at FanDuel NC with the welcome bonus.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code breakdown

The FanDuel North Carolina welcome bonus is a Bet $5, Get $250 offer. You can use this deal on any sports market at FanDuel North Carolina.

For instance, you could wager $5 on the moneyline for the Carolina Hurricanes. Regardless of whether the Hurricanes win or lose, you’ll gain the $250 in bonus bets after the game ends.

However, if the Hurricanes win, you’ll also acquire the payout in real cash earnings.

Bonus bets can be divided into multiple wagers and any stakes that derive from them don’t count toward wager payouts.

Something else to take note of is that bonus bets have a seven-day expiration date, so be sure to use them during the time limit.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins on Tuesday with a tripleheader from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

No. 12 Notre Dame takes on No. 13 Georgia Tech in the opener at 2 p.m. ET, followed by No. 10 NC State vs. No. 15 Louisville at 4:30 p.m. ET and No. 11 Boston College against No. 14 Miami at 7 p.m. ET. All games are on ACC Network.

No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Duke are the top two seeds in the ACC Tournament and have a double bye until Thursday’s quarterfinals along with No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Pitt.

The semifinals are on Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The championship game is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Duke is the reigning ACC Tournament champion, having defeated Virginia 59-49 in last season’s title game. The Blue Devils have also won the tournament a record 22 times.

This is the first time the event has been in Washington D.C. since 2016, which was North Carolina’s last conference tournament title.

