For sports betting fans in Ohio, the road to legalization is nearly over. Betters in Ohio can use FanDuel’s pre-registration promo code below to receive $100 in free bets when sports betting launches in January.

FanDuel and legalized sports betting as a whole will become legalized in the Buckeye State on January 1, 2023. However, interested users can pre-register for FanDuel as early as 12:01 a.m. EST on Oct. 1. This process couldn’t be simpler for users, as there’s not even a promo code required to take advantage of FanDuel’s generous welcome offer.

How to access FanDuel’s Ohio welcome offer promo code

Go to FanDuel’s website or app to begin registering Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel Read and accept all Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ On January 1, 2023, FanDuel will go live in Ohio, awarding you $100 in free bets for pre-registering

How Ohio sports betting got to this point

It hasn’t been an easy road for Ohio to legalize sports betting. Ohio watched for years as neighboring states such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, New York, and Michigan legalized sports betting. On Dec. 22, 2021, governor Mike DeWine signed a law legalizing sports betting.

Although citizens of Ohio are in a holding pattern until January, the framework for how the state will delegate and handle their sportsbooks is beginning to become more visible. With a maximum of 50 sportsbooks being able to throw their hat into the ring and allow Ohio’s population to bet on them, now is the time where interested sportsbooks come forward to stake their claim.

We already know FanDuel is going to be one option betters will have at their disposal at the start of 2023. Their pre-registration code is a fantastic way to help introduce people to their platform. But new users will also be eligible for another promotion FanDuel is running, called the No Sweat First Bet promotion.

What is FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet (AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only) Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, AZ, CT, IA, IL, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY, IN, CO, VA Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply

FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo is for new users to their platform. Without a promo code being needed, new users can place their first bet for up to $1,000. If this bet is unsuccessful, you’ll receive up to $1,000 in free bets to use on further wagers.

It should be noted this cannot be withdrawn in cash, and must be used within 14 days of being deposited into your account.

Ohio users will be eligible for this promo, as well as the $100 welcome promo on launch day when FanDuel goes live on January 1, 2023.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.