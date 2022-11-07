FanDuel’s generous welcome offer is ready to be claimed right now and used on any Monday Night Football market for the clash between the Saints and Ravens.

The best part of FanDuel’s welcome offer is the fact that you don’t even need to enter a promo code at sign-up in order to get involved.

Simply head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create your account and deposit funds into your sportsbook account.

Then, you just need to place your first bet on any Saints vs Ravens market, with you getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 if it doesn’t come in.

Ravens vs Saints Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 48.5 Moneyline Ravens (-2.5) -116 Over -108 -138 Saints (+2.5) -105 Under -112 +118

The Ravens are, unsurprisingly, favorites to claim the win on MNF, with Baltimore going into the game top of the AFC North with a 5-3 record.

The Ravens have managed to win both of their last two games, and have three wins in four away games this term.

New Orleans hasn’t been great, with the Saints sitting at 3-5 after eight games, losing five of their previous seven and three of their five at home.

With the Ravens boasting Lamar Jackson, it’d be surprising to see them lose to the Saints today and fall to 5-4.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Wager up to $1,000 on your first bet, and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Sign up for your FanDuel account via their sportsbook website or app. You don’t need to enter any promo code to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish making your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+ on FanDuel. Place your initial wager on any MNF market If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

An extra $750 in bonus funds are on offer with FanDuel’s refer-a-friend offer, with you able to claim this as well as your welcome bonus.

Have a friend sign-up with FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link and place a $10+ bet on any market, with you getting $50 in bonus funds once done.

Additionally, you’ll also be able to claim $25 in casino bonuses if your friend wagers $10 on any casino game.

You can refer as many as 10 friends, thus you can claim up to $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.