A $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is up for grabs with FanDuel Sportsbook when betting on Saturday’s sporting action, with you not even needing to enter a promo code in order to get involved.

FanDuel’s welcome offer is very easy to claim given you don’t need to enter a promo code when signing-up in order to claim your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Just sign-up and make your first deposit, with you then getting to place your first bet on any sports market knowing that you’ll get your stake back up to $1,000 as a free bet if it loses.

FanDuel offer markets on a huge range of sports across the board, thus you won’t be short of options when it comes to using your No Sweat First Bet.

Saturday’s Sporting Action with FanDuel Sportsbook

The main action on Saturday comes from the MLB, as the second day of the 2022 postseason takes place, one that sees a number of sides involved.

The second game of each Wildcard series takes place today, with the Mets taking on the Padres and Mariners facing off against the Blue Jays.

The Guardians and Rays go head-to-head in game two of their series, whilst the Cardinals and Phillies also meet as we get closer to learning who will make the divisional round.

Elsewhere, there’s some huge games from Europe’s major soccer leagues, with all of Man City, Spurs and Chelsea in action, whilst the arguable biggest game of the day sees Bayern take on Dortmund in Germany.

Real Madrid are also in action, whilst AC Milan face off against Juventus in the biggest game of the day in Serie A.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code None FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code?

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details No code is required for this offer Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any of Saturday’s action If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend with FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel allows you to claim $75 in bonus funds, $50 for their online sportsbook and $25 for their casino site, with their refer-a-friend offer.

Have a friend to sign-up to FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link, and have them wager $10+ on any sports market to claim your $50 in bonus funds.

Additionally, if they wager $10+ on FanDuel Casino, you can claim $25 in casino bonus funds, with you being able to refer as many as 10 friends in total, meaning there’s up to $750 in bonus funds to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.