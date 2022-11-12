FanDuel’s welcome offer of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is ready to be claimed right now and used of any of today’s huge sports slate.

The best part about of FanDuel’s generous welcome bonus is the fact that you don’t even need to enter a promo code of any kind in order to claim it, with you just needing to sign-up in order to get involved.

Simply go over to their online sportsbook via the offer above, create your new account with FanDuel and deposit funds into your account.

Then, just place your first bet on any of today’s sport, with you getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager doesn’t win.

Saturday’s Sporting Action with FanDuel Sportsbook

All eyes will be on the major Euro soccer leagues given Sunday is the last day in which they will be action before the World Cup.

All of the Bundesliga, Serie, A, Premier League and Ligue 1 all come to an end today until after Qatar 2022, with the likes of Bayern, Napoli, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all playing their last games for at least a month.

The NBA has a huge range of games for bettors to get stuck into, with the likes of the Nets, Celtics, 76ers and Heat all in action.

The NHL has a 13-game slate to wager on, with sides such as the Flames, Avalanche and Panthers all in action this evening.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Wager up to $1,000 on your first bet, and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Sign up for your FanDuel account via their sportsbook website or app. You don’t need to enter any promo code to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish making your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+ on FanDuel. Place your initial wager on any market for Saturday’s sport If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

You’re able to claim up to $750 in extra bonus funds with FanDuel thanks to their generous refer-a-friend promotion, with these coming in the form of $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses.

Get a friend to make an account with FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link and wager $10+ on any market, with you getting your $50 sportsbook bonus funds once done.

Additionally, $25 in casino bonuses can be claimed after your friend has wagered $10+ on any casino game with their online casino.

You can refer as many as 10 friends, thus you can claim up to $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses, with this adding up to $750 in total.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.