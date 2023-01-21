FanDuel is giving users who sign up for its sportsbook the chance to get claim $150 in bonus bets from just a $5 qualifying wager without the need to use a FanDuel promo code.

Ohio bettors haven’t been left out either, with those in Ohio able to get $200 in bonus bets when wagering $5 without the need to enter a code.

FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

FanDuel’s welcome offer is very easy to claim, with you not even needing to enter a code when creating an account with the sportsbook.

After you’ve created an account with FanDuel via the offer listed in this piece, just make an initial deposit of $10 or more and place a $5 wager on any market.

No matter the end result of this bet, you’ll be able to claim $150 in bonus bets once it’s settled, with you then able to use these bonus bets on whichever markets you please.

Preview of Saturday’s Action with FanDuel Sportsbook

The NFL Playoffs are back on our screens today for the Divisional Round, as we learn two of the teams that’ll be competing in the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will contest the first game of the day, with Jacksonville being the underdogs for the game despite its huge comeback win against the Chargers last weekend.

The second game of the day pits the Giants, who overcame the Vikings last Saturday, against an Eagles side that is many people’s favorites to go all the way.

The NBA has seven games on today for your betting pleasure, with the biggest of these seeing two of the best sides in the East do battle as the Cavs take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

14 different NHL games are also available to bet on, with the biggest of these coming early on, as the Flames and Lightning go head-to-head.

The Premier League also has six games on today, with the biggest of these pitting Liverpool against Chelsea at Anfield in a match between two sides that have been off the pace so far this term.

What is the FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply FanDuel Ohio promo code No code FanDuel Ohio promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Ohio promo code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Begin signing up for your FanDuel account by clicking the welcome offer code above No promo code needs to be typed in during sign-up Read and agree to your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first wager of $5+ on any market Ohio residents will be able to claim $200 in bonus bets, whilst the rest of the country can claim $150 in bonus bets regardless if your first wager wins or loses Your bonus bet will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Win up to $1,000,000 with FanDuel Hi Lo

FanDuel customers can earn additional bonuses by taking a shot at playing FanDuel’s Hi Lo game, with you potentially being able to win up to $1,000,000.

To get involved, simply make predictions on which NFL playoff teams you think will perform the best or worst in certain statistical categories.

For every prediction you get right, you’ll earn points that will decide how much you win come the end of the round.

The amount of rewards up for grabs can be seen in the promotion’s terms and conditions. If you get every prediction correct, you’ll earn a share of $1,000,000 with other players that achieved perfect scores.

