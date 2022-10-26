FanDuel’s welcome offer of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is ready to be claimed right now and used on any of today’s sports action without the need for a promo code at sign-up.

FanDuel’s welcome offer is easily one of the best out there, with you being able to place your first bet without the risk of losing your funds for good if the best loses, with you not even needing a promo code to get involved.

All you have to do is sign-up via the offer in this piece, make your first deposit and place your first bet on any of today’s sport, with you getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager loses.

There are a number of offers to take advantage of when betting on today’s sport, with FanDuel’s being one of the best to get involved with when placing your wagers on Wednesday’s sport.

Wednesday’s Sport with FanDuel Sportsbook

Wednesday’s main action comes from the world of soccer in the form of the Champions League, with the biggest game of today’s slate seeing Barcelona take on Bayern Munich.

Liverpool and Ajax face off in Amsterdam, with the Reds knowing that anything but a loss will see them confirm their place in the knockout stages.

Tottenham face off against Sporting Lisbon at home with the knowledge that a win will see them make the next round, whilst Napoli can secure top spot in their group with a win over Rangers.

The NHL slate throws up just three games today, with these being: Lightning vs Ducks, Blues vs Oilers and Islanders vs Rangers.

There are a fair few NBA games to get stuck into as well, with the biggest game from the West seeing the Nuggets and Lakers clash in Denver, with the Nets and Bucks meeting in the East’s biggest clash.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code None FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details No code is required for this offer Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit Place your first bet on any of today’s sporting markets If this bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend with FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

You’re able to claim an extra $750 in bonus funds on top of your welcome bonus with FanDuel Sportsbook thanks to their excellent refer-a-friend promotion.

You can claim $50 in sportsbook bonuses and $25 in casino bonuses by getting your friend to create an account with FanDuel via your referral link.

Then, just have them wager $10+ on any sports market and $10+ on any casino market to claim your $50 sports bonus and $25 casino bonus.

You can refer as many as 10 friends with this promotion, meaning that you can claim up to $750 in bonus funds across sportsbook and casino.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.