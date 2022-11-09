FanDuel’s welcome offer is one of the best around, with new players able to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet right now ahead of today’s exciting sports slate.

The best part about FanDuel’s offer is the fact that you don’t even need to enter a promo code in order to claim it. You just need to sign up in order to get involved.

After creating your account with FanDuel Sportsbook, all you need to do is make your first deposit and place your first bet on any of the markets offered for Wednesday’s action.

You’ll then receive your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager doesn’t win, with you being able to use this free bet however you want.

Wednesday’s Sport with FanDuel Sportsbook

The NHL has a handful of games on tonight to whet your appetite, with the best seeing the Hurricanes and Panthers, two of the league’s best sides, do battle in Carolina.

The NBA returns following a day-long break on Tuesday with a whole host of games, with the Nets and Knicks facing off, as well as the Lakers taking on the Clippers and the Suns facing a tough test as they take on the Timberwolves.

The majority of League Cup Third Round clashes are on today, with all of the likes of Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham in action.

From the rest of Europe, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid all play some of their final games before the European leagues break for the World Cup.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Wager up to $1,000 on your first bet, and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Sign up for your FanDuel account via their sportsbook website or app. You don’t need to enter any promo code to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish making your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+ on FanDuel. Place your initial wager on any market for today’s action If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

$500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses are on offer with FanDuel thanks to their generous refer-a-friend promotion.

Get a friend to make an account with FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link and wager $10+ on any market, with you getting your $50 sportsbook bonus funds once done.

Additionally, $25 in casino bonuses will also be yours after your friend has wagered $10+ on any casino game with FanDuel Casino.

You can refer as many as 10 friends, thus you can claim up to $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses, with this adding up to $750 in total.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.