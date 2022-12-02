FanDuel’s $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome offer is ready to be claimed and used on any of the markets offered for today’s World Cup games.

There’s no promo code required in order to claim your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel Sportsbook, making this excellent that little bit easier to claim.

You just need to go to their online sportsbook via the offer above, sign-up for an account, deposit funds into your new account and place your first bet on any World Cup market, getting your stake back up to $1,000 if it loses.

World Cup Preview with FanDuel Sportsbook

The World Cup group stage comes to an end today, with the knockouts getting underway Saturday as the serious business starts this weekend.

Brazil need to avoid a loss to Cameroon to ensure they finish atop Group G, with Switzerland taking on Serbia in what could end up being a winner-takes-all clash.

Group H also needs to be decided, with Portugal finishing top if they draw or win against South Korea, while the winner of Ghana vs Uruguay will progress as runners-up in the group as long as Korea don’t win.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Register for a FanDuel account via the offer code above Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required to take advantage of this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish setting up your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+. Place your initial wager on any World Cup market No matter if this bet wins or loses, you’ll be able to claim your stake back up to $1,000 Your free bet will have 14 days to be used before it expires and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend offer allows both new and current users to claim $500 sportsbook bonuses and $250 casino bonuses.

Just get friends to sign-up with FanDuel via your referral link and wager $10+ on any sportsbook market for you to receive $50 in sportsbook bonuses.

To claim your FanDuel Casino rewards, your friends will also need to bet on $10+ on a casino game in order for you to get $25 in casino bonuses.

You can claim this offer as many as 10 times, meaning there’s $750 in bonus funds on offer in total for you to claim.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.