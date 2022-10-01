New FanDuel members can take advantage of the First Bet No Sweat promo that can award you up to $1,000 back in free bets if your bet loses.

Signing up for this promo couldn’t be easier, as it doesn’t even requite a promo code to be entered. Simply sign up for an account on FanDuel, and make your initial deposit of at least $10.

After this, you’re free to bet on whatever you want up to $1,000. If your bet isn’t victorious, you’ll be awarded that amount back to you to use your future bets. The First Bet No Sweat promo will automatically kick in without you needing to take any extra steps.

What is FanDuel’s first bet no sweat promo?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo Up to $1,000 back in free bets if you don’t win your first bet FanDuel Sportsbook T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to capitalize on FanDuel no sweat first bet promo

Sign up for an account via the FanDuel online sportsbook app or website There’s no promo code required for you to access this offer Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place your initial FanDuel Sportsbook wager If your bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of free bets up to $1,000 This free bet will expire 14 days after being issued to your account and can’t be withdraw for real cash, so use it before you lose it

Previewing Saturday’s FanDuel Sportsbook action

College football season is well underway across the nation, and this Saturday has an abundance of juicy games to sink your teeth into. It starts with a battle between No 2. Alabama and No 20. Arkansas. Alabama is viewed as a heavy 17.5 favorite according to FanDuel. The money lines are jaw-dropping for a matchup between top-25 teams, with Alabama at -950, and Arkansas at +610.

Saturday also features two separate games being played by top 25 teams representing the ACC. No. 22 Wake Forest are 6.5 point road underdogs against No. 23 Florida State, who are enjoying their best season since 2016.

The other ACC showdown is No. 10 NC State traveling to No. 5 Clemson. FanDuel has this game as a 6.5 spread as well, with Clemson being the favorites at home. This game projects to give one of the lower point totals of the week, with FanDuel putting the over/under at 39.5.

If those games weren’t your cup of tea, there’s still two more games featuring top 25 teams. Two SEC rivals will meet Saturday, as No. 7 Kentucky faces No. 14 Ole Miss.

Finally, a Big 12 Championship game rematch will take place between No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 16 Baylor. Between all these choices, now is a great time to sign up for FanDuel’s First Bet No Sweat Promo.

FanDuel’s same game parlays

On FanDuel, you don’t have to limit yourself to just betting on one game, team, or player. You can string together a series of bets in a parlay, even for the same game.

Doing this allows you an even higher chance at a bigger payout, should your parlay be successful.

With a dedicated live same game parlay tab on FanDuel’s app, it’s never been easier to track your parlays live throughout the course of a game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.