NBA action is set to be hot and heavy today, so be sure to use the FanDuel promo code below to claim your generous welcome bonus of $150 in bonus bets when you wager $5.

Ohio sports bettors can redeem a FanDuel promo code exclusive to their state, which gives $200 in bonus bets following a $5 qualifying wager.

FanDuel promo code

FanDuel Ohio promo code

Read our betting expert’s guide to your FanDuel promo code

Read our betting expert’s guide on the latest happening in Ohio sports betting

Read about the best NBA betting sites

Read where your NBA team stands in the latest NBA Finals odds

FanDuel Sportsbook has a marvelous welcome bonus up for grabs to new users ahead of NBA action. Click on your state’s respective welcome offer above to either redeem $150 in bonus bets, or $200 in bonus bets in Ohio.

No promo code will be needed when signing-up for an account in either state, as you just have to register and make an initial deposit. After your initial deposit, place a $5 bet on whichever NBA market suits your fancy.

When your bonus bets are credited to your account, you can use them on any sporting market you wish over the next 14 days before they expire.

Looking at Friday’s NBA slate with FanDuel Sportsbook

Friday’s NBA schedule has nine games on tap, with some of the biggest superstars the league has to offer slated for action.

Among the biggest superstars playing include Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic. Morant and James will go head-to-head in a pivotal Western Conference battle. Jokic and the Nuggets will host the ascending Pacers, while Doncic’s Mavericks will take on the Heat.

Two other marquee games include the Cavaliers vs Warriors and Knicks vs Hawks. Stephen Curry and the Warriors have struggled on the road all year, while Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs have excelled at home. The Knicks and Hawks game will be fascinating to watch due to Trae Young’s history against New York.

In games featuring less star power, the Thunder will take on the Kings, the Clippers will battle the Spurs, and the Nets will face the Jazz.

C.J. McCollum’s Pelicans will lead off the action with a 7 p.m. EST tipoff against the Magic in Orlando.

What is the FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. FanDuel Ohio promo code No code FanDuel Ohio promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Ohio promo code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Steps to using your FanDuel promo code

Choose your state’s FanDuel promo code above to be directed to the sportsbook’s sign-up page You won’t be prompted for a promo code during the sign-up process Read and agree to FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first wager of $5+ on any Friday NBA market $150 in bonus bets can be claimed after your $5 qualifying wager, while Ohio residents will receive $200 in bonus bets with their offer Your bonus bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

Build a parlay with FanDuel Sportsbook

One of FanDuel’s claim to fame is their parlay building system, which makes it incredibly convenient and easy to build your own personalized parlay.

Parlays are especially fun when there’s a large number of games being played. With the nine NBA games being played today, now’s the perfect time to try and maximize your earnings.

FanDuel’s odds are very competitive, contributing to them being one of the best sportsbooks out there. This guarantees your parlay will have fantastic odds and a handsome payday should you win.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.