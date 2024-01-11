FanDuel Vermont promo code: Sign up for $200 in bonu bets after $5 wager

The long awaited launch of Vermont sports betting is over, and the FanDuel Vermont promo code is now available to be redeemed. When you click this link and register for your account, $200 in bonus bets will be yours as a result of placing your first bet.

If you’ve found this piece in one of the other states FanDuel are in, you can click this link and register for FanDuel’s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. These are two of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry for new players.

Why the FanDuel Vermont promo code is worth signing up for

The sign up bonus FanDuel has for Vermont players is a standard type of offer you’ll find across all the best sports betting sites. FanDuel is treating Vermont players to an extra $50 than other new players for a limited time to celebrate the launch of Vermont sports betting.

As for the sign up bonus itself, FanDuel lets you use your bonus bets in a wide variety of ways. Your bonus bets can be turned into as many wagers as you wish. Just use them within seven days after being credited to make sure you get the most of them before they expire.

After your first betslip is submitted, your bonus bets will be deposited within 72 hours. FanDuel will have more than enough reasons to make you want to come back highlighted by some of the most competitive odds you’ll find on the NBA any other sports.

What to bet on after signing up for FanDuel Thursday

The list of betting markets available on FanDuel are incredibly extensive, But the five NBA games being played are what caught the attention of my eye. After all, the Bucks vs Celtics and Suns vs Lakers are about as good as it gets in the regular season.

In addition to those two incredible games, the Knicks vs Mavericks is another game of intrigue as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving host Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson in another star-studded matchup.

Rounding out the slate are the Nets vs Cavaliers and Trail Blazers vs Thunder. Oklahoma City are one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA this season with am MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Steps to follow when signing up for the FanDuel Vermont promo code

Click the top offer module in Vermont to register or the bottom offer module in other states. You can also click the link atop this piece corresponding to your desired sign up offer. Enter and verify your personal information and don’t sweat typing in a promo code since FanDuel doesn’t require one whatsoever. Deposit $10 or more into your account and place your first bet of at least $5 on any betting market. No matter how it settles, you’ll get $200 in Vermont or $150 in other states in bonus within 72 hours of your first bet settling. You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bets however you desire after receiving them before they expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.