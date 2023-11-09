Social sportsbooks are on the rise in North America and Fliff Social Sportsbook is one of the best in the industry today. New players who register with the Fliff promo code PIMAX will receive a generous welcome bonus that gives out 600,000 Fliff Coins as well as $100 Fliff Cash.

Keep reading for more information on the Fliff promo code, what Fliff users can bet on, and all you need to know about this innovative product.

Fliff Betting Odds

Betting odds on Fliff look the same as the odds you see on the best sports betting sites in the U.S., including sports betting behemoths FanDuel and BetMGM. Each game on Fliff shows moneyline, spread, and totals markets with the (+) symbol noting the underdog and the (-) noting the favorite, just like any real money sportsbook.

That said, odds on Fliff betting markets differ some from traditional sportsbooks. During testing, moneyline odds for NBA games on Fliff ranged between -10 and -25 different from FanDuel and BetMGM.

For example, many of the best NBA betting sites had the Golden State Warriors as -275 favorites to win an upcoming game, while Fliff had them priced at -300, a difference of -25.

When looking at underdog odds, Fliff often had +10 lesser odds. For example, the day before a game in November 2023, the Nets were +175 underdogs on Fliff but +185 consensus underdogs on traditional sportsbooks. The Fliff price for the Nets’ opponent, the Washington Wizards, was +415, while traditional sportsbooks offered +425, which is a difference of +10.

These prices aren’t dealbreakers necessarily, but it does show that, as a social sportsbook, Fliff offers a little less value than traditional sportsbooks. Still, if you’re just trying to have action on your favorite team, Fliff is a fun option.

Fliff Social Sportsbook Promo Code

When you sign up for a Fliff account and use promo code PIMAX, you will automatically qualify for the Fliff promo code and their generous welcome offer. As mentioned earlier, $100 in free Fliff Cash and 600,000 Fliff coins will be instantly unlocked for you.

Unlike some of the best sportsbook promo codes you’ll find in the industry that require you to settle your first bet before receiving any rewards, your Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash are available the minute you finish registration.

While you can purchase Fliff Coins and get Fliff Cash in ways other than your welcome bonus (more on that later), getting these rewards as a head start will serve you nicely.

Fliff Promo Code PIMAX Fliff Promo Code New Customer Offer PIMAX Up To 600,000 Fliff Coins + $100 Fliff Cash Fliff Promo Code Available States PIMAX 49 states (every state except WA) Fliff Promo Code Minimum Age PIMAX 18 Fliff Promo Code Banking Options PIMAX Online bank transfer & Skrill

What sports are available at Fliff?

You have a healthy selection of sports available to bet on with the Fliff Sportsbook app. You’ll find a large number of prop bets to wager on with most games and events in addition to traditional wagers like moneylines, spreads, and totals.

Below is a list of all the sports and leagues available at Fliff:

Baseball - Obviously the MLB is the primary sporting league from professional baseball to bet on. But other leagues such as the KBO are also represented in Fliff’s catalogue. Football - The three different football options to bet on are the NFL, NCAA Football, and CFL. Basketball - Basketball is well represented in Fliff’s library of sporting leagues. The NBA, WNBA, and NCAA Basketball are the biggest areas of focus. But you can also bet on women’s college basketball, leagues in France, and more international leagues. Hockey - The NHL is the main league to bet on for hockey fans. But keep an eye out for other leagues potentially being added down the road. Soccer - Of all the sports Fliff offers fans to bet on, none are more widely represented globally than soccer. MLS, UEFA, the Premier League, La Liga, and more make up just a fraction of the leagues covered by Fliff. Tennis - All the biggest ATP and WTA tournaments are available for wagering on Fliff. Boxing - Boxing bouts are also included on Fliff, with a couple of extra betting markets available for every fight in addition to the standard moneyline market. MMA - You can count on Fliff being a viable betting platform for every UFC event with the same in-depth betting markets that traditional sportsbooks offer. Boosted - While boosted odds bets aren’t a sport, they are their own category at the bottom of the list you see when you click on the ‘All sports’ tab of the Fliff betting app. If you aren’t familiar with boosted odds bets, these are wagers that have odds which can win you a higher amount. Some of these bets are parlays created by the sportsbook ahead of the game, while others are wagers that see their odds change depending on how other players bet on them.

What is the best Fliff Social Sportsbook bonus code?

There is only one Fliff promo code needed to get the best offer. When signing up for your Fliff account, use bonus code PIMAX. That’s it. Nothing to it. After you’ve registered and before you add your first bet to your bet slip, free Fliff Coins and free Fliff Cash will be available in your account. 600,000 Fliff Coins and $100 in Fliff Cash, to be exact. What a deal!

Fliff Social Sportsbook Mobile App Experience

Downloading the Fliff mobile app on iOS or Android isn’t difficult. Just go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for Fliff. You’ll see it pop up with great reviews on each platform under the name “Fliff - Sports Picks”.

Users on iOS platforms have given Fliff a stellar 4.8/5 star rating with over 49,000 reviews thus far. On Android, those reviews are 4.7/5 stars with over 4,000 players having left reviews.

I was left very impressed by Fliff’s mobile app on iPhone. The load times were sound, and there was no issue navigating my way through the app after I got the hang of it. The light and colorful theme of the app was inviting and not dull, like some of the best sports betting apps are.

Finding where to purchase gift cards and more Fliff Coins was easy. Navigating through the prop bets on games in multiple leagues is seamless. Making a parlay is as easy as adding multiple bets to your bet slip and Fliff automatically created the parlay for you with eligible bets.

If there’s any weakness to note with the app, it’s a common critique from some reviewers claiming the app crashes and that glitches slow load times occasionally.

Playing with Friends on Fliff Social Sportsbook

Fliff Social Sportsbook takes a page from a common promotion for returning customers by offering a refer-a-friend promotion. For every $1 your friend spends buying Fliff Coins, you’ll earn 20XP, which you can use to purchase Fliff Cash and redeem prizes such as gift cards.

The best part about this promotion is there’s no limit on how many friends you refer to the platform. So spread the word about Fliff to maximize your potential XP earnings.

Outside of that promotion, Fliff makes it easy to play with friends and family on leaderboards. You can also see what bets your friends are making, which creates a more immersive and collaborative experience amongst one another.

Where is Fliff Legal?

It would be shorter to list out all the states Fliff isn’t legal in than to list all the ones they’re legal in. Washington is the only state in which Fliff isn’t legal due to state laws surrounding sweepstakes games, given Fliff technically operates as a sweepstakes gaming site.

Outside of Washington, the only restrictions in place are for a select few states that prohibit participation in sweepstakes promotions. This means you cannot wager with Fliff Cash and can only wager with Fliff Coins.

Those states are Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, and South Carolina. Other than that, you can download and play Fliff to its fullest across the rest of the U.S.

Is it Safe to Use the Fliff app?

You can rest assured knowing you’re signing up for a safe betting experience with Fliff. Their reputation of being a social sportsbook may understandably cause you to raise an eyebrow when wondering how that differs from a traditional sportsbook.

The main difference you need to know is you wager with in-game currency on Fliff. Although you can pay real money to buy in-game currency, your stake in every wager won’t be the actual cash itself, as it’s either Fliff Coins or Fliff Cash on the line.

Additionally, Fliff being available in most states proves its legitimacy. If that’s not enough, seeing the stellar reviews on iOS and Android can also help lower any concerns you may have over whether Fliff is safe or not.

Downloading the Fliff Social Sportsbook app

Downloading Fliff’s mobile app and registering for an account is a simple process. First, download Fliff from the app store on your device. You can’t sign up for an account on the Fliff website, as you can only get information on it.

You’ll need to create a username and password while inserting personal information along the way, including the state you’re located in. Fliff uses the wifi on your smartphone to track your location, so a VPN won’t work. Sorry, Washingtonians.

Next, type in promo code PIMAX and finish the steps of registering for your account. After you’re finished, you’ll see up to 600,000 Fliff Coins and $100 Fliff Cash credited into your account balance. Now you’re ready to let the fun begin!

Fliff Deposit Process & Payment Options

Depositing on Fliff is different than depositing on a traditional sportsbook. This is because you don’t truly deposit funds into your Fliff account. Instead, you simply purchase Fliff Coins with real money. Fliff Cash is unable to be purchased with money.

Simply click the “Shop” tab on the bottom right of the app to see your options. You’ll see different amounts of Fliff Coins to buy and how much it costs to complete the purchase.

You’ll only be able to deposit in two ways. The lack of deposit methods is admittedly one of the biggest areas of weakness I’d like to see improved over time. That said, the methods you have at your disposal are an online bank transfer or using a debit or credit card.

How do I get paid if I win on Fliff?

There are two ways you can get paid by winning on Fliff. The first way is withdrawing Fliff Cash for real cash. The other thing you can do is use your balance to acquire gift cards. The gift cards available on Fliff cover many different things, from restaurants, to clothing, to outdoor activities and so much more.

Using Fliff Cash

You can redeem Fliff Cash in a few different ways, including using it to win cash prizes. You can redeem cash prizes by acquiring at least $50 in Fliff Cash. Every $1 in Fliff Cash will equal out to $1 in real cash.

Keep an eye out for in-app promotions and bonuses to be credited after you purchase Fliff coins that pay out Fliff Cash. You can also earn more Fliff Cash by choosing to wager your Fliff Cash on a bet and winning your bet.

Fliff Sportsbook Odds

As mentioned earlier, Fliff betting odds look similar to what you see on other online sportsbooks. As for the pricing, Fliff markets offer slightly less value, but this is understandable since it is not a traditional sportsbook.

That said, their odds are still competitive with what you see elsewhere. Fliff also has boosted odds bets you can wager on that can give you a bigger payout if your bet is successful.

Fliff Sports Betting Withdrawal

The first thing to note on withdrawing Fliff Cash is that you must meet a 1x wagering (also known as play-through) requirement on your Fliff Cash before you can withdraw it. Click here to read up on how play-through requirements work.

From there, a photo ID is needed to complete your withdrawal. You may also need to enter some additional information Fliff may ask from you before choosing your method of withdrawal.

Unfortunately, you’ll be a bit limited in your banking options. You can only withdraw through Skrill or an online bank transfer.

Fliff Bet Types

The bet types you’ll come across on Fliff are diverse and fun. You won’t be able to tell you’re playing on a social sportsbook in comparison to a traditional sportsbook when you see spreads, moneylines, and totals markets for every game right off the bat.

Fliff has all sorts of other bet types, too, including prop bets (Team, player, game, etc), and boosted odds bets. You can also live bet on games and create your very own parlays, which is an important aspect of any online sportsbook.

The most notable bet type missing is futures bets, which is a big difference between Fliff and a traditional sportsbook.

Social Play on Fliff

As unique as Fliff is compared to other sportsbooks, social play is an area that’s perhaps the most unique of them all. As the “Social” part of social sportsbook implies, their platform is meant to be a more interactive experience where friends can do more with one another.

Fliff lets players see what their friends are wagering on and allows them to compete against one another on leaderboards. While other social sportsbooks try to make their products interactive like this, Fliff does it better than anyone.

This is one of the best features of Fliff in my opinion. It will be interesting to see if online sportsbooks adopt something like this as sports betting continues to grow more popular across the U.S.

Frequently Asked Questions about Fliff Social Sportsbook

Below we’ve compiled some common questions and answers about the Fliff promo code and more areas surrounding the sportsbook overall. Read on to learn more.

How do you get bonus money on Fliff?

The easiest way to earn a Fliff cash bonus is by signing up for their welcome offer, which gives new customers $100 in Fliff Cash on the house. Remember to use promo code PIMAX when signing up to get the best new customer offer. Other than that, earning credits through Fliff will also earn you Fliff Cash.

You can also keep an eye out for promotions and bonuses you can obtain by purchasing Fliff Coins. Fliff Cash cannot be purchased individually on its own like Fliff Coins are from the shop.

What is the Fliff promo code for bonus bets?

The Fliff promo code PIMAX gives you Fliff’s version of bonus bets. Fliff Coins are used to pay for bets, and you’ll receive 600,000 of them after you complete the registration process in addition to $100 Fliff Cash. Sign up today to get this great offer.

Does Fliff give out bonus Fliff Cash?

Yes, Fliff gives out Fliff Cash in a few different ways outside of just successfully wagering on a bet with your current Fliff Cash. The most common ways you can earn bonus Fliff Cash are by purchasing Fliff Coins and receiving a bonus. Ongoing promotions also sometimes offer Fliff Cash for returning players.

How do I enter a promo code on Fliff?

You’ll have the opportunity to type in the Fliff promo code PIMAX during registration after you’ve entered your personal information, created a username and password, and selected the state you’re in.

After you finish registering for your account, you’ll be free to start betting with the on-the-house rewards Fliff gave you for signing up. You don’t have to make any purchase of Fliff Coins in order to receive your welcome bonus.

How do I contact Fliff customer service?

In order to contact Fliff customer service, you can send them an email at support@getfliff.com. Your other option is to go to their website, where you can click “Contact” at the bottom of the screen to get in touch. Fliff unfortunately doesn’t have a phone number you can call at this time.

How old do I have to be to play Fliff Social Sportsbook?

The minimum age requirement for Fliff Sportsbook is 18 years old. This is noticeably different from the 21+ minimum age requirement at most traditional sportsbooks.

