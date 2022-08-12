Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can claim a generous $1000 risk-free sports bet by signing up to Fubo without the need to enter a promo code.

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code August 2022

More on Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code

What is the Fubo Sportsbook promo code?

Fubo Sportsbookb Sportsbook Promo $1000 Risk-Free Sports Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, AZ and IA only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the Fubo Sportsbook bonus offer?

New players that sign-up with Fubo Sportsbook will be able to claim a huge $1000 risk-free bet to use on any sports market they please without needing to enter a promo code during sign-up.

Fubo sportsbook is only available in the states of Iowa and Arizona.

This is a strong offer in comparison to other sites.

You’ll get your risk-free bet within 24 hours of your initial wager being settled, with a maximum of $1000 available for this offer.

How to use your Fubo Sportsbook Bonus Code

Head to Fubo Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information Be sure to read through the full terms and conditions of the deal. No promo code is needed to claim this offer Finish setting up your new Fubo Sportsbook account Make an initial deposit and place your first real-money wager. If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your wager up to a max of $1000 Free bet will expire after 30 days

August sports events at Fubo Sportsbook

August sees the return of major European football, with all of the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga returning to our screens in the next few weeks.

The NFL season is very nearly upon us now, with football fans having a number of preseason games to look forward to in August before the 2022 campaign gets underway with Bills vs. Rams in September.

Baseball fans still have a whole host of MLB action as the race for the playoffs heats up.

Golf fans have only a handful of tournaments left before the 2022 PGA Tour comes to a close, with the last of these being the Tour Championship at the end of the month.

The US Open provides tennis fans with something to look forward to following the excitement of Wimbledon last month, with the tournament itself carrying on into September.

States where Fubo Sportsbook could soon be legal

Alabama : “The people of Alabama want to be able to decide on gaming. Governor Ivey has said she wants to let voters decide, and the legislature needs to act so the voters can have a say, and put together a solid proposal that makes sense for Alabama,” said Tipico US Head of Business Development and Strategy Steve Krombolz.

California : With as many as four ballot initiatives possible for the November 2022 election, there’s a good chance sports betting in California will be legalized soon, with Fubo potentially launching in CA once the time comes.

Georgia : “Georgia appears to be moving toward the Virginia/Tennessee model, with the lottery awarding online operator licenses, and we’ve seen some decent progress on a bill in 2021. There is optimism that 2022 could be the year,” said Krombolz.

Massachusetts : The MS House and Senate recently passed House Bill 5164 (H.5164) which would legalize sports betting in the state in the near future. The bill itself is currently pending Governor Baker’s approval, with it set to be signed into law officially once this has been issued.

North Carolina : “There is a bit of optimism that North Carolina will be able to pass a bill in ‘22,” Krombolz said. “A lottery-controlled market, similar to what we would have seen in Tennessee and Virginia could be in the cards, but early talks indicate the bill might limit the market to 10 to 12 mobile-only licenses, which would spark a competitive race to gain access.”

Kansas: The Sunflower state recently became the most recent state to sign a sports betting bill into law, with SB84 being passed by Gov. Laura Kelly on May 12th. This now means that Kansas will likely be the next state to legalize sports betting, with late August being touted as the first potential starting date.

Fubo Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent sign-up offer Only live in two states Seriously strong live streaming service Current customer offers could be greater Brilliant sports betting app Limited withdrawal options

Fubo Sportsbook Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Fubo Sportsbook currently have many ways to deposit funds into your sports betting account:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Debit/Credit Card $10 Free Instant PaySafeCard $10 Free Instant PaySafeCash $10 Free Instant ACH $10 Free Instant Wire Transfer $10 Free Instant Sightline Pay+ $10 Free Instant

In addition, Fubo Sportsbook also has a variety of withdrawal methods that bettors can use to take winnings out of their account:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Transaction Fee Processing Time ACH $10 Free 3-5 Days Sightline Pay+ $10 Free Up to 48 Hours

Fubo Sportsbook Customer Service

Fubo Sportsbook Customer Service Phone None Email support@fubosportsbook.com Live Chat No Live Chat Hours None

Fubo Sportsbook currently has a helpful email support line, contact form service and FAQ section, allowing you a variety of options when contacting them regarding any queries or questions.

However, they don’t offer a live chat service or allow you to contact them via phone.

In its defense, Fubo has only been operating for mere months at this point. As time goes on, the customer service, and sportsbook as a whole, will develop.

Fubo Sportsbook Review

Despite only being months old at this point, Fubo is still a very promising and strong sportsbook, with live streaming offers and a welcome offer being some of the biggest pulling points.

Additionally, the layout of the sportsbook is also very clean, making it very easy to navigate markets and place any bets you wish to.

Customer service options and lack of ongoing customer promotions are drawbacks.

Overall, Fubo’s sportsbook proves to be a hit, and is definitely worth trying out if you’re in Iowa or Arizona and looking for a new sportsbook of choice.

Fubo Sportsbook App Review

Fubo’s mobile sportsbook is incredibly simple and easy to use, something that makes placing your bets an incredibly easy task.

You can also sync what you’re watching on FuboTV to your mobile sportsbook, allowing you to track the live betting markets while watching the game at the same time.

If they are to compete with the top sportsbook apps out there, they will need to offer an Android version of their app, as this isn’t currently available.

Download Size 77.4MB (iOS) Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 10.0 or later Android Available Not Available

App Store Rating – 4.3 from 207 ratings (August 2022)

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code FAQs

Where is Fubo Sportsbook legal?

Fubo Sportsbook is currently legal in Arizona and Iowa.

Is Fubo Sportsbook legit?

Yes. They are completely legal and licenced in two states, with their sportsbook being regulated by the respective governing bodies in both Iowa and Arizona.

What sports can I bet on with Fubo Sportsbook?

Fubo has a range of sports markets to bet on when it comes to its sportsbook, with all of the major sports available, such as basketball, football and hockey.

They also have markets available for other sports as well, such as soccer, MMA and baseball.

Does Fubo Sportsbook have a rewards program?

No, unfortunately Fubo Sportsbook does not offer a rewards program for customers at the moment. However, that could change as they become a more established brand in the U.S. market.

What is the Fubo Sportsbook sign-up offer?

The Fubo Sportsbook welcome offer allows new users to claim a huge $1000 risk-free bet offer to use on any sports market they please.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.