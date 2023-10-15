Back Josh Allen to have a massive passing day vs Giants on Sunday Night Football

We’ve had a lot of blowout primetime games this NFL season, but none look more lopsided heading into kickoff than this week’s matchup of the Giants vs Bills. 14.5 to 15.5 points is the spread across NFL betting sites, with BetMGM having Buffalo at -1100 priced favorites.

Because of those extreme markets, I chose to focus on Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback has a passing yards prop of 263.5 yards on BetMGM at -115 odds.

Allen has thrown for 320 and 359 yards in his last two games, so it’s fair to wonder if he’ll explode for a third straight game. I believe he will in a game Buffalo will likely handle with ease in front of the rowdy Bills mafia.

Read up on the best Kentucky sports betting sites to register with as a new player

Giants vs Bills prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC)

There’s a reason the spread and moneyline markets are for this game. It starts with injuries to the 1-4 Giants, who have been as unimpressive and disappointing as any team in the NFL.

New York will have Tyrod Taylor at quarterback without left tackle Andrew Thomas or their starting center. Their starting right guard and right tackle also carry questionable designations entering the game. Whether or not Saquon Barkley will play or not isn’t yet known.

This season has been a wash for the Giants, who average the league’s second lowest amount of points per game (12.4). Daniel Jones has been abysmal, getting sacked 28 times. Taylor will have his work cut out for him staying upright behind this shaky offensive line.

Defensively, New York surprisingly ranks 17th against the pass. But their run defense ranks third worst. They’ve received solid contributions from Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bobby Okereke, but this defense has just three takeaways on the year.

On Buffalo’s side, injuries are going to be a concern the rest of the year on defense. Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano are two linchpins whose seasons are over. Von Miller is still working his way back from his torn ACL, and Greg Rousseau and Dane Jackson are labeled as questionable.

Still, they have a lot of talented players that should do a good job of making New York’s offense struggle. After all, the Giants rank last in the NFL in yards per play.

Of all the opponents Buffalo could’ve drawn to see how their defense looks without White and Milano, New York is as good a draw as they could’ve had.

Offensively, Allen is playing like an MVP frontrunner. After failing to reach 300 passing yards through three games his last two games have been much better in that category.

Two weeks ago he threw for four scores on 84% completion, but he admittedly struggled more last week with an interception and a much lower completion percentage.

James Cook was a non-factor last week but has shown an explosive and dynamic running style this season. New York’s run defense will give Cook plenty of opportunities to put up a big game.

Finally, Stefon Diggs must be mentioned as he’s topped 100 yards in four of five games this year and is third in the league in receptions.

Giants vs Bills prediction: Pick

Josh Allen over 263.5 passing yards on BetMGM (-115)

On first instinct, I was thinking to take the under on Allen’s passing prop. New York’s run defense is bad enough that Cook will likely earn a lot of carries, which takes away from Allen’s attempts.

But Allen has gone over 263.5 yards three times this year, with Cook playing a big role in two of them. In their blowout win over the Dolphins, Allen needed only 21 completions to get 320 yards.

Despite New York’s defense ranking 17th against the pass, Josh Allen will be the best player they’ve faced thus far. It may not be by a lot, but Allen’s been on a roll and it’s hard to see New York being the team to stop him.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.