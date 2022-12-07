Inquirer readers can redeem Golden Nugget’s welcome offer for a $250 risk-free sports bet without the use of a promo code during the registration process as well as rewards for Golden Nugget’s casino by following the steps below.

Golden Nugget bonus code December 2022

More on the Golden Nugget bonus code

What is the Golden Nugget promo code?

Golden Nugget Sportsbook Promo Free Bet Up To $250 Glden Nugget Sportsbook T&C’s 21+. MI only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. Golden Nugget Casino Promo 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 + 200 Free Spins Golden Nugget Casino T&C’s 21+. NJ, MI only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

What is the Golden Nugget bonus code?

Golden Nugget’s sportsbook promo code works similarly to a lot of welcome offers from other sportsbooks on the market.

Your first bet up to $250 will be covered by Golden Nugget. Basically, if your first bet results in a loss, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of a free bet.

Their sportsbook allows you 14 days to use your free bet before it expires. That’s a generous amount of time, as some in the industry will only allow you seven days.

This welcome offer doesn’t take much work to be redeemed, as there’s no promo code required to be entered from your end during sign-up.

Just place your minimum deposit of $30 and enroll in the promotion via the ‘available bonuses’ tab. From there, you’re cleared to place your first bet.

How to redeem your Golden Nugget bonus code

Head to the Golden Nugget website by clicking on the offer code above. Click the sign-up button to begin registering your account. Enter and verify your personal information. No promo code will be needed to sign-up for this promotion. Read through Golden Nugget’s terms and conditions. Make your initial deposit of $30. Find the available bonuses tab and click the option that will let your receive a sportsbook free bet to opt in. Place your bet of choice on any sportsbook market at odds of -200 or longer. Golden Nugget will match your stake with a free bet up to $250 regardless of your bet winning or losing. Your free bet will be awarded within 48 hours of your first bet settling. Your free bet must be used within 14 days before expiration and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

December sporting events at Golden Nugget

December is an exciting month for sports fans across every major North American sports league. College football bowls are played this month, with the college football playoffs being a marquee attraction for fans as well.

The NFL playoff hunt enters its final full month in December, as teams have just a handful of weeks left to claim a playoff spot.

If American football isn’t your thing, perhaps the World Cup will be more your speed. Taking place from Qatar this year, the World Cup started much later than normal and will be played through December 18th.

Outside of forms of football, the NBA and NHL regular seasons rage on. Both leagues have generated a lot of early surprises, and it’ll be interesting to see if the teams on top currently remain on top when we enter 2023.

Lastly, college basketball will begin conference play in December, which continues the trend of conference play beginning earlier each and every season.

Golden Nugget sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Daily odds boosts

Golden Nugget has odds boosts that are updated daily to cover ground in major sporting leagues who are in action.

Their odds boosts will give you an increased potential payout if you correctly predict that their predetermined prop comes to fruition.

They also have props that extend past each specific day, giving players the chance to bet on action a day or more before it gets underway.

Parlay boosts

Golden Nugget encourages you to build parlays with their site, and is willing to add parlay boosts to your builds. When constructing your parlay, click on the gift symbol on your bet slip when it appears to make sure you’re taking advantage of their boost.

In order to qualify for their parlay boosts, the odds of each of your qualifying selections must have odds of -145 or greater. Your parlay can be constructed with wagers from every major sport, so long as they meet the minimum odds requirement.

Depending on how much of a parlay boost you receive depends on how many legs you add to your parlay. For every leg you add, you’ll get a 1% boost. For example, a three leg parlay will grant you a boost of 3%, whereas a 14 leg parlay gives you a 14% bonus.

Your parlay can be boosted up to a whopping $10,000 with Golden Nugget.

Golden Nugget referral promotions

Super sidekicks: refer your friends & get up to $500

Golden Nugget encourages you to refer an interested party to the platform, and will pay out $50 for each referral you make.

To refer someone, find their refer-a-friend promotion in the ‘Promos & Rewards’ tab. Type in their information in the submission box at the bottom of the page. The final step on your end is making sure you’ve deposited $50 into your account and wagered that same amount at least once.

Your referral can sign-up for their respective account using the referral code you sent to their email. If they do that, they’ll receive an extra $10 bonus courtesy of Golden Nugget.

Following sign-up, your referral needs to deposit at least $50 and wager that amount before 30 days has passed. So long as they do that, you’ll both receive a $50 bonus.

This promotion can be redeemed ten times per individual, meaning you can get as much as $500 in bonus bets.

Your referral will also be eligible for one of the Golden Nugget casino offers, which is a 100% match up to $1,000 plus 200 free spins.

States where you can wager on Golden Nugget online casino games

New Jersey

Golden Nugget Atlantic City had already been long established as a hotel with a casino in it dating back to 1985.

But it wasn’t until 2014 that the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement licensed them to operate in an online fashion.

Michigan

On Jan. 22, 2021, Golden Nugget went live in the state of Michigan following the Michigan gaming control board granting them access to do so the day prior.

Upon their launch in Michigan, Golden Nugget updated their sportsbook app to include their welcome offer of $250 in free bets.

Golden Nugget app review

Live Streaming Service No App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS 49.9 MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes

Google Play Rating - 3.3 from 365 reviews (December 2022)

App Store Rating - 3.2 from 472 reviews (December 2022)

Golden Nugget customer service

Toll Free Phone Number (Sports) (855) 873-1010 Toll Free Phone Number (Casino) (855) 582-5117 Email Address support@goldennuggetcasino.com Live Chat Yes

Having a good customer service client is one of the most important parts of any sportsbook.

Golden Nugget has multiple ways of reaching their 24/7 customer support system should you have issues with their sportsbook or casino.

Golden Nugget has respective customer service phone numbers for your sportsbook and casino needs.

They also have email addresses you can email for their customer service, media, and sales departments should you need.

Additionally, Golden Nugget has a live chat option on their website you can take advantage of.

Golden Nugget financial capabilities

Golden Nugget is a sound platform when it comes to their financial services. For starters, your deposits are made readily available immediately without any lag time.

The same can’t quite be said for withdrawals, which can take up two business days if you’re using third party services like PayPal.

Of course, if you ask for your funds through a physical check or via online banking, those funds could take even longer to clear, especially if it’s your first time withdrawing from the Golden Nugget mobile app or website.

The numbers of services Golden Nugget allows for funding your account are a respectable amount including Visa or Mastercard, PayPal, or bank transfers through your online banking app.

Golden Nugget’s minimum withdrawal amount is $10, which is a standard amount for the industry.

You also don’t have to pay a fee for taking money out, which is a very generous gesture by Golden Nugget, as many competitors have those types of fees in place.

You can trust that your information is secure with the site, as they wouldn’t have been licensed and regulated if they weren’t safe.

Golden Nugget pros and cons

Pros

Golden Nugget’s wide range of sports markets to bet on is incredibly impressive. They let you bet on basketball leagues from all across the globe, and have lesser publicized sports like rugby, darts, and cricket to bet on.

Their highly impressive market also extends to their casino, where the number of games players can play is astonishing. No matter what game you may wish to play, you’ll find it on Golden Nugget’s online casino.

Having 24/7 customer support via email, live chat, and phone number is a next level commitment not every company can make, and is one of Golden Nugget’s best qualities.

The withdrawal process is very simple and painless. They get your withdrawals to you in a timely fashion, and are flexible with ways you’re allowed to fund your account.

Cons

The first glaring con of Golden Nugget is how few promotions are run for sportsbook customers. Their promotions are favored towards the casino players, which isn’t fair for the sportsbook side.

Their website can also be cluttered on desktop due to how much they try to squeeze into one page. The entire site is in dark black and gray colors too, which may isn’t a color scheme everyone will like.

Their reviews on both the app store and google play store leave a lot to be desired in comparison to the top competition in the sports betting and casino industries.

Golden Nugget online casino bonus code

$100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 + 200 Free Spins

21+. Mi or NJ only. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

Golden Nugget has one of the best welcome offers of all the online casinos you’ll find. Their welcome offer will match your first deposit in full all the way up to $1,000.

Additionally, they’ll give you 200 free spins to use on their 88 Fortunes Megaways slots machine.

This welcome offer doesn’t require the use of a promo code. The steps to redeeming it are the same whether you’re using it on the Golden Nugget Michigan casino or New Jersey casino.

When signing up for your Golden Nugget account, find the ‘Available Bonuses’ tab. When you enroll in this promotion, deposit $30 or more into your account. However much you deposit will be fully matched.

Your matched funds and 200 free spins will immediately be available for you to use without any delay. This offer can only be redeemed once per person.

How to redeem your Golden Nugget casino online bonus code

Click the offer code above for your respective state to taken to Golden Nugget’s sign-up page. Click sign-up and begin entering information for your Golden Nugget account. Find the ‘Available Bonuses’ tab and enroll in this promotion. Make a minimum deposit of at least $30. Every dollar you deposit will be fully matched by Golden Nugget. Your bonus funds and 200 free spins on 88 Fortunes Megaways will immediately be deposited into your account without any lag time.

Golden Nugget casino promotions for existing customers

Golden rewards club

21+. MI or NJ only. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

Golden Nugget casino offers users the chance to enroll in their Golden rewards club. Whence you’re enrolled, you’ll earn golden points for every real money wager you place with your Golden Nugget casino account.

If you wager $100 on slots, you’ll earn five golden points. $100 wagers on table games like video poker games, blackjack, or roulette will earn you one golden point. Daily deposits are another way to earn golden points.

Your golden points can be converted into cash, with every 100 points giving you $1 cash. Limits on these redemptions are two daily.

Your golden points will expire if you’re inactive for 90 days.

Gold Rush weekly drawing

21+. Must be a NJ resident. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

New Jersey residents can enroll in Golden Nugget’s gold rush weekly drawing for a chance at shared community rewards.

By wagering on the Golden Nugget casino app or website, you’ll earn mission points. The more mission points you earn, the higher a chance you’ll have to be selected in their weekly drawing.

If you’re selected in their weekly drawing, you can potentially earn a free play bonus, free spins, or a deposit match bonus.

You’ll earn five mission points for every $100 wagered on slots. One mission point will be rewarded for every $100 wagered on video poker games, blackjack, or roulette.

Race to the holidays December 2022 race

21+. MI or NJ only. Full terms and Conditions apply.

Another shared community rewards program Golden Nugget is running is their race to the holidays promotion.

By wagering money on their casino, you’ll earn leaderboard points that will ave you competing with other Golden Nugget online casino players.

$100 on slots earns you five points, while $100 on table games, blackjack, roulette, or online poker games grants you one point.

Depending on how many points you get will determine your rank on the leaderboard. Where you rank on the leaderboard will determine how much of a free play bonus you’ll receive.

Golden Nugget FAQs

Is betting on Golden Nugget casino legal?

Yes, betting on Golden Nugget is legal so long as you’re 21 years old. Golden Nugget will verify your information when you’re signing-up, as gambling underage can carry serious legal ramifications.

But as long as you live in one of the states where Golden Nugget is licensed to be wagered on and are 21+, you’ll be all good to go.

Does Golden Nugget have live dealer games?

Yes, Golden Nugget offers live dealer games for players. Live dealer games they offer include baccarat, roulette, blackjack, three card poker, and Texas hold’em.

In particular, Golden Nugget specializes with their blackjack tables, which is the game they have the most live tables for. Their tables have received three and a half or better star ratings out of five, which are very solid reviews.

What games can I play on Golden Nugget casino?

One of the reasons Golden Nugget is a highly regarded name in the industry is the amount of games they have for you to play. Overall, they have over 1,200 games you can choose from.

If you like slots machines, they have over 1,100 games dedicated to just that. But they don’t let that outweigh other games, as you’ll find blackjack, poker, jackpot games, and so much more.

Is Golden Nugget casino legit?

Golden Nugget casino is a legitimate platform for you to wager with. Even though they may not be as big a brand name as Caesars or BetMGM, they’re absolutely legitimate.

If you need proof, look no further than the fact that the Michigan Gaming Control Board and New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement are the ones who licensed and regulate them.

Can I win real money betting on Golden Nugget?

Absolutely, just like you can win real money betting on any other online casino or sportsbook, Golden Nugget gives you the opportunity to win real money on they platform.

However, it’s imperative to remember you should never chase your losses and only wager on what you’re able to afford.

That same caution should also be exercised when partaking in reward programs or Golden Nugget promotions.

How do I withdraw my money from Golden Nugget?

Withdrawing money from your account isn’t as difficult as you may think. You must first enter in the information of where you’d like your funds be deposited (PayPal, bank account, etc). That info can be accessed from the cashier page.

After you have your information confirmed and verified, you can enter how much money you’d like to take out. After you have an amount selected, click confirm to conclude the process.

Depending on which method of withdrawal you’re using will determine how quickly your funds will be available to you.

