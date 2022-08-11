Inquirer readers can claim a 100% deposit match up to $1000 + 50 free spins for online casino and $100 free bet match on sports with Hard Rock without needing to enter a promo code.

Hard Rock Casino Promo 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + 50 Free Spins
Hard Rock Sportsbook Promo $100 Free Bet Match

What is the Hard Rock Casino Promo Offer?

New Hard Rock Casino customers are able to claim up to $1000 in bonus funds via a deposit-match bonus without needing to enter a promo code of any kind.

The maximum bonus amount on offer here is strong, with only a small number of competitors able to offer more than the $1000 that’s on offer with Hard Rock.

The wagering requirements that come with this offer are pretty good as well, with the x15 requirement that you need to fulfill in order to withdraw winnings won from your bonus funds being quite generous.

A number of top online casinos will ask you to fulfill requirements of x20 to x30, something that gives Hard Rock’s offer an edge over competition.

How to use your Hard Rock Casino Bonus Code

Head to Hard Rock online casino via the offer in this piece

Choose your state and enter your personal details

No promo code is required here

Read the terms and conditions of the offer

Finish setting up your new online casino account

Your 50 free spins will be accredited to your account

Make your initial $20 deposit

Your initial deposit will be matched in the form of bonus funds up to a max of $1000

Bonus funds will be in your wallet within 48 hours

Hard Rock Promotions for Existing Customers

In addition to offering a strong welcome offer for new customers, Hard Rock online casino also gives current users the chance to get the most out of their funds with some strong ongoing promotions.

Rockin’ Rewards



Every online cash wager that you make contributes to your rewards. Whether you play via HardRockCasino.com or their mobile app, you’re going to get rewards and bonuses for your play:

Earn Loyalty Reward Points for every online cash wager and redeem for online bonus cash.

Earn online loyalty status based on your monthly play – providing access to exclusive bonuses and offers based on your Tier level

Rack up Comp Dollars to spend at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City

Earn Wild Card tier credits for every online cash wager and gain access to exclusive events at any Hard Rock location throughout the US

You’ll be issued points for every type of online casino game you play, with each type of game offering a different amount of points:

Live Casino, Other Tables Games and Video Poker - $50 per point

Roulette - $20 per point

Video Slots, Jackpot Slots - $10 per point

The more points you accumulate, the higher you’ll be when it comes to your Loyalty Status, with you being able to claim more bonuses and rewards the higher your status goes:

Bronze - 0 Online Monthly Points Required

Silver - 500 Online Monthly Points Required

Gold - 1000 Online Monthly Points Required

Platinum - 3000 Online Monthly Points Required

Black - Invitation Only

Bonus back on your Play



Sign-in to your account with Hard Rock Casino and get a percentage of your net cash losses back on cash when playing any of their casino games.

The amount you’re able to claim will be determined by your Rockin’ Rewards status, with these the amounts you’re able to claim back for each tier:

Bronze - 10% up to $25Silver - 15% up to $75Gold - 20% up to $300Platinum - 25% up to $600Black - 30% up to $1,000

Free Daily Spins



Claim free spins every day via Hard Rock Casinos Rockin’ Rewards, with the higher your status in Rockin’ Rewards, the more Free Spins you’ll be offered:

Bronze - 5 Free Spins

Silver - 10 Free Spins

Gold, Platinum, and Black - 25 Free Spins

Where is Hard Rock Online Casino legal?

At this moment in time, only those physically located in the state of New Jersey are permitted to wager for real money on HardRockCasino.com.

New Jersey - First went live in June 2018, with their online casino launching across all platforms for all of those in NJ.

Where will Hard Rock Online Casino launch next?

Given they’ve been around for some time now and are still only live in one state, it’s hard to see where Hard Rock’s online casino platform will launch next, especially given online casino gaming is only live in a handful of states.

Ohio looks the state that’s most likely to launch, with Ohio Sports Betting set to go live January 1st, 2023.

Given this, we may very well see Hard Rock try to expand their online sports betting brand and launch in OH when the time comes.

Hard Rock Casino Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong welcome offer Desktop site design could be cleaner Excellent live dealer offerings No slingo/virtual sports games offered Huge slots/table games selection

Hard Rock Deposit and Withdrawals

Multiple different deposit methods are offered by Hard Rock Casino:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Credit/Debit Card $10 Free Instant ACH $10 Free Instant PayPal $10 Free Instant PlayPlus $10 Free Instant PayNearMe $10 Free Instant Neteller $10 Free Instant Cash $10 Free Instant

Hard Rock also has other ways for you to take winnings from your account and put them into your bank account:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Transaction Fee Processing Time Bank Transfer $10 Free Up to 48 Hours ACH $10 Free Up to 48 Hours Cash $10 Free 24 Hour Notice

Hard Rock Customer Service

Phone Number 1(877) 825-7777 Email support@hardrockcasino.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

All of Hard Rock’s customer support lines are 24/7, including the live chat, with you able to get in touch with them via email, phone or live chat at whatever time suits you.

Hard Rock has a strong FAQ section as well, covering a huge range of topics regarding different areas of their online casino.

Hard Rock Review

Hard Rock’s online casino doesn’t disappoint in the slightest, with the range of slots and table games proving to be two of the strongest areas.

Hard Rock’s rewards and loyalty system is also very good, while its live dealer tables provide players with a huge level of variety when playing their casino games.

Hard Rock could offer more withdrawal options, as well as some slingo and virtual sports games for users to play.

Despite this, Hard Rock’s online casino still proves to be very strong and one that is definitely worth your time when looking for a new casino to try out in New Jersey.

Hard Rock App Review

Hard Rock’s app proves to be very similar to its desktop site, with the layout proving very easy to navigate, making the task of scrolling through the variety of games a simple one.

All of Hard Rock’s games are easily accessible, with the loading times and graphics for games also proving to be strong and competitive.

A great variety of table games and slots are available, with Hard Rock’s Casino app catering to all your casino needs.

Download Size 44MB (iOS) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 13.0 or later Android Available Requires 4.4 or later

App Store Rating – 2.1 from 256 ratings (September 2022)

Google Play Store Rating – 2.7 from 36 ratings (September 2022)

Hard Rock Casino FAQs

Is Hard Rock Casino Online Casino legit?

Absolutely. Hard Rock is a hugely recognizable brand across the world.

There are strict rules and regulations to follow in order to be allowed to operate in N.J.

How long do Hard Rock Casino Online Casino withdrawals take?

This app is dependent on the withdrawal method you use, however no matter which one you use, it will only take a maximum of 48 hours for your winnings to be withdrawn and placed into your account.

Where is Hard Rock Casino Online Casino legal?

Despite being a massive brand, not just in the world of online casinos, Hard Rock’s online casino is only live in the state of New Jersey.

What games are available with Hard Rock Casino?

A huge selection of games are available when it comes to Hard Rock’s online casino, with a generous range of table games, slots and live dealer tables all available at any time of the day.

Additionally, they have a number of other games, such as jackpot slots, on offer for you to enjoy, providing you with all you need when it comes to online casino play.

Hard Rock Sportsbook

What is the Hard Rock Sportsbook promo offer?

Hard Rock sportsbook’s new customer offer allows users to claim a $100 free bet when wagering $100 on any market with odds of at least -250, with you getting your $100 free bet no matter whether your bet wins or loses.

This offer is slightly different from risk-free bet offers, as with RFB offers, you need your bet to lose to be given your free bet, however here, you are still awarded your free bet up to $100 even if your qualifying wager wins.

Given this, the fact they only offer $100 in terms of a free bet can be overlooked, as you can easily make more on this offer in comparison to other free bet offers given your qualifying doesn’t need to win.

How to use your Hard Rock Sportsbook promo code

Head to Hard Rock Sportsbook via the offer in this piece

Enter and verify your personal details

No promo code is required for this offer

Read the terms and conditions of the offer

Finish setting up your new online sportsbook account

Make your initial deposit

Place a bet of up to $100 on any market at odds of -250 or higher

You will be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $100 no matter whether your bet wins or loses

Free bet will expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

September sports events at Hard Rock

The Champions League returns to our screens in the first week of September, with this being joined by the Europa League also returning in the same week.

The new football season is fast approaching, with the first game of the 2022 season taking place on the 8th as the Bills meet the Rams.

Baseball fans still have a number of MLB games to look forward to ahead of the playoffs getting underway in October.

Fans of combat sports have both UFC 279 and Canelo vs Golokvkin III this month, whilst F1 fans have the Dutch and Italian grand prix’s to watch as well.

The last grand slam of the Tennis season is now underway in the form of the U.S. Open, as the likes of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev compete for the men’s singles crown.

Hard Rock Sportsbook Promos for Existing Customers

Unlike its online casino, Hard Rock unfortunately doesn’t have any promotions and offers for existing customers to take advantage of.

Where is Hard Rock Sportsbook Legal?

Hard Rock’s online sportsbook is currently legal in New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa and Arizona.

New Jersey - first launched in early 2019, becoming one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in NJ at the time.

Iowa - went online in December 2019, as IA became the second state in which Hard Rock’s online sportsbook went live.

Virginia - Hard Rock VA became Virginia sportsbook No. 12 with its launch. The Virginia Lottery formally approved Hard Rock for a sports betting permit on March 31, with their sports betting site going live in April.

Arizona - Sportsbook app went live April 8th 2022, with their desktop site set to go live in the near future.

Hard Rock Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong range of futures markets Pre-game markets could be more diverse Very easy-to-use layout No live streaming offered Good range of in-play markets Current customer offers need improvement

Hard Rock Sportsbook Review

In general, Hard Rock’s online sportsbook proves to be strong, with a brilliant range of futures and live betting markets on offer for all major sports.

The layout of their online site is also very good, something that can also be said for their mobile app as well, with both proving very easy to navigate.

It must be said that their pre-game markets and current customer offers could be better, with no live streaming service being available also proving to be a drawback.

However despite these flaws, Hard Rock still boasts a very strong and reputable sportsbook, one that is definitely worth trying out when you get the chance.

Hard Rock Sportsbook FAQs

Does Hard Rock have a sportsbook app?

Yes. Their sportsbook app is joined with their casino app, meaning once you’ve downloaded it, you’re able to access both their sportsbook and casino offerings.

Their app is available via both iOS and Android and provides users with a great, convenient sports betting experience.

What sports can I bet on with Hard Rock Sportsbook?

Hard Rock Sportsbook has a variety of sports markets for you to wager on, including all the major sports such as football, basketball and baseball.

They also offer a range of markets for less popular as well, such as rugby league, MMA and Golf, providing strong variety when placing your sports bets with Hard Rock Sportsbook.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.