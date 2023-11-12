Back the Raiders to win at home against the Jets on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football between the Jets and Raiders is a toss-up in the eyes of oddsmakers. Some sportsbooks have New York winning, some have Las Vegas winning, and some have equal odds for both teams.

Both teams have frustrated me at times this year, but it feels like last week was a turning point for both. The Jets lost in primetime in a lifeless effort from Zach Wilson while the Raiders won their first game after firing Josh McDaniels, who was one of the three worst head coaches in the NFL in my mind.

In a pivotal game for both teams' chances at staying alive in the playoff race, I'm backing the Raiders.

Jets vs Raiders prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

There’s no way around saying the Jets and Raiders possess two of the NFL’s worst offenses this season. New York and Las Vegas have the 30th and 27th ranked respective scoring offenses going into Week 10.

Quarterback play and a depleted offensive line are the biggest reasons to blame for New York. Their offensive line injuries have severely hurt Wilson, but he hasn’t done much to improve either. While five interceptions is an amount that could be worse, it’s hard to get worse than having eight fumbles.

Garrett Wilson is on pace for 1,000 yards, but he’s clearly less of a factor on a weekly basis due to Wilson’s play. It doesn’t help nobody behind Wilson is contributing much besides Breece Hall, who’s a home run hitter but hasn’t had a good game in a month.

What’s kept New York competitive in games and what made me bite on them covering the spread last week is their defense. To their credit, their defense makes life difficult for their opponent every week despite their statistics showing regression from last year.

Regression is the best word to use when describing the Raiders offense this year. Davante Adams had been turned into a decoy and underutilized by McDaniels, while Josh Jacobs is averaging a ghastly 3.2 yards per tote.

Their quarterback play has also been poor this year, with Jimmy Garoppolo not meshing well with Adams and Brian Hoyer being well over the hill at 38 years old. Aidan O’Connell is likely the best of those three players, but the jury is out on how good he’ll be.

On defense, Maxx Crosby has had a sensational season as a one man wrecking crew with 9.5 sacks. While there’s still much work to be done developing players around Crosby, the unit hasn’t been a liability and could keep this game close.

Jets vs Raiders prediction: Pick

Raiders moneyline on BetMGM (-106)

When both quarterbacks are equally sized question marks, picking a winner can come down to homefield and which team has the best players. Las Vegas being at home is a big factor to me, as they’re 3-1 at home compared to 1-4 on the road.

For my money, I think Crosby is the best player in this game even ahead of his teammate Adams. I think Crosby will cause havoc as he regularly does in primetime against an injury-ridden and ineffective New York offensive line.

I’m also banking on the Raiders continuing to play as loosely and freely as they did a week ago under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. And while the Jets locker room isn’t turning on head coach Robert Saleh, frustrations have to be mounting over how lousy Wilson and the offense are on a weekly basis.

