Best Kansas City Chiefs Promo Codes & Betting Offers for Super Bowl 2023

Top 5 Kansas City Chiefs Betting Offes for Super Bowl 2023

1. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM is the best option when it comes to betting on the Chiefs for today’s big game, with a huge range of KC-related markets allowing huge variety when it comes to your wagering.

The welcome offer is easily one of the strongest you’ll come across, with you being able to claim $1,000 first bet bonus thanks to bonus code INQUIRERMGM.

This allows you to claim the stake on your first bet back as a bonus bet up to $1,000, with you then able to use these bonus bets on whichever markets you please.

A huge range of game props, player props and futures are all offered for today’s big game between the Chiefs and Eagles, thus you won’t be short of options when using your $1,000 first bet bonus.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

New players are able to get their hands on a massive $3,000 No Sweat First bet when signing up with FanDuel sportsbook, with you not even needing to enter a promo code in order to get involved.

This offer means that you’ll be able to get the stake from your first bet back on the Super Bowl up to $3,000 if it goes on to lose, with you then able to use this bonus bets however you please.

FanDuel have a generous selection of SBLVII markets for you to bet on, with their same-game parlay options and live betting markets some of the best around.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with choosing FanDuel for your sportsbook of choice when it comes to betting on the big game today in Arizona.

Get your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

3. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’re required to enter during sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook to get involved with their generous welcome offer.

The offer itself is very strong, as it gives new users the change to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

If your first bet with Caesars goes on to lose, you’ll get your stake back up to $1,250 as bonus funds, with you then having free reign to use these bonus funds as you please.

Caesars’ sportsbook is a great option to side with when betting on the Chiefs this evening, with a massive range of props, odds boosts and specials markets being offered in abundance.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

4. BetFred Sportsbook promo Code INQUIRER

BetFred is giving new users that sign up and use promo code INQUIRER during the account creation process the chance to claim up to $1,111 in ‘Fred Bets’.

This is a very generous amount when it comes to bonus bets, with only FanDuel and Caesars able to offer more when it comes to sites on our list.

BetFred’s prop markets cover every aspect of the game from a betting perspective, with a generous selection of rushing, receiving and and QB props offered.

Odds boosts and regular markets are aplenty as well, giving you all you need to successfully bet on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl today.

Get your BetFred Sportsbook promo code

5. PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the USA, thus it should’t be surprising to see them appear on our list for the best Chiefs betting offers.

You’re able to claim up to $500 in bet credits with PointsBet’s welcome offer, an offer that is exclusive to the Inquirer, with you not even needing to enter a promo code to get involved either.

PointsBet’s ‘Points Betting’ system can be used on all of your Chiefs bets, giving you the chance to increase the amount of profit you make if your bets win by a large margin.

Overall, the markets they have to offer for today’s big game are superb, with their live betting and same-game parlay options some of the best around.

Top Kansas City Chiefs Promo Codes

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Live Betting Live Streaming Same-Game Parlays Promo Code? Sportsbook BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Bonus: Get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRERMGM Sportsbook FanDuel Welcome Offer $3,000 No Sweat First Bet Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First $1,250 Bet on Caesars Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRERFULL Sportsbook BetFred Welcome Offer Bet $50 Get up to $1,111 inFred Bets Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRER Sportsbook PointsBet Welcome Offer Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None

Super Bowl Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs are underdogs to win the big game today in Arizona, with all sportsbooks siding with the Eagles to claim the win and secure their first Super Bowl since 2018.

A big boost for the Chiefs came in earlier this week after Patrick Mahomes was cleared for action, with KC having a clean bill of health throughout their roster ahead of today’s clash.

This will be massive for the Chiefs, as Mahomes is easily the best QB in the league, and can turn a game on its head in a matter of minutes with his ability to pick out huge passes with incredible accuracy.

The Eagles will be confident given they’ve, in most people eyes, been the outright best team in the league this term, winning 16 of their 19 games, with their two playoff games so far seeing them win convincingly.

Philly has won by at least 24 in each of their two playoff games so far, putting up 31 points against the 49ers, a side that arguably had the best defense in the league, as well as 38 against a good NY Giants side.

The Chiefs won by three against the Bengals and seven against the Jaguars so far, with Kansas City relying on the likes of Mahomes and Kelce heavily in these games.

They’ll obviously need this run from Mahomes and Kelce to continue today, as they take on the Eagles for the chance to claim their second Super Bowl in four years.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.